Transcript for 4-year-old diagnosed with cancer receives letters of encouragement from people on Facebook

Finally tonight, the wave of get well wishes that are helping to power a sick little girl. ??? Reporter: You're looking at one of the happier moments for the Millea family just before their lives would change. Little ruby dancing with her father. But then, ruby started and in June, she was diagnosed with cancer, stage four neuroblastoma. The scariest moment I've ever had in my life. Reporter: The 4-year-old had to spend the holidays in the hospital. But then, a nurse came up with an idea, this mailbox, so friends and family could send letters of encouragement. Then, the call went out on Facebook and the letters really started to pour in. I said ruby, "You got some mail today." And I brought she out and she went, "Oh, woah!" That was her reaction and it was really exciting for her and it makes her have such a great day. Reporter: And with every positive piece of mail, ruby got stronger. Taking her first steps with a walker, then using a bicycle and then finally, walking with her father. After 81 days in the hospital, ruby recently came home, and continued that feel-good treatment, sitting down with her dad to read all those letters. Dear ruby, hope you get well soon. Reporter: And catching up with her little brother. How you feeling? Good. Good. Much better? Yeah. Reporter: The Millea's family garage filled with letters, more than 100,000 of them to keep the positive vibes flowing. Tonight, ruby is still fighting but with so many helping her, she's sending a message back to them. I love you! Thank you! Our thanks to everyone who wrote a little ruby a letter. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. "Good morning America" and "This week" in the morning. I'll see can you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.