Transcript for 4-year-old reunited with stranger who donated liver for transplant

Finally tonight here, America strong. The 2-year-old girl, and the 27-year-old who had never met her, but he saved her life. Look at that smile. But when she was just 2, her mother noticed something. It was very scary, because it went from, you know, her having cold symptoms to her actually being in severe pain. It was very scary. Reporter: Tests revealed a rare liver condition. She would need a liver transplant. I didn't have a lot of hope. Reporter: But it turns out Christian Vaughn, just 27 years old, a complete stranger, had learned of someone else, a family friend, a child who needed a liver transplant. He got tested, he was a match. But that little boy got help from someone else before Christian could help. So, Christian would find someone else. And that someone else was Zenia. All I had to do was hit the pause button on my life for eight weeks and this child could open a brand new chapter. Reporter: 30% of Christian's liver was transplanted on the same day. Their smiles say it all, for both patients, the surgery was a success. Hey, kiddo. Reporter: A little wshy, but wearing her stethoscope, it's been three months. And she's beating Christian down that slide. It's not common that someone that you don't know comes along and offers a part of his body to a child that he doesn't know. Christian was a blessing. Zenia and Christian, From Boston's news leader,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.