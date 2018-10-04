7-year-old Texas girl just climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro as tribute to her late father

Montannah Kenney just became the youngest girl to reach Mt. Kilimanjaro's 19,341-foot summit, in memory of her father, who passed in 2013.
1:25 | 04/10/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 7-year-old Texas girl just climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro as tribute to her late father

