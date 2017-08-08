Transcript for 8-year-old becomes youngest girl to scale world-famous mountain

Finally tonight here, the 8-year-old girl making history. Already facing down one of life's biggest challenges and becoming the youngest girl to ever scale one of the world's most famous mountains, it certainly makes her America strong. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: This is the photo that captured our attention, 8-year-old Roxy getter on top of the world. After a five-night, six-day trek, this young girl from Florida just made history. I finished climbing the top of mount kill man jar row. Reporter: Making her the youngest girl to ever reach the top of the 19,341 foot summit-the highest peak in Africa. I made it up. Reporter: An extraordinary feat for anyone let alone Roxy who had open heart surgery at the age of 1 to correct a heart defect. Seven years later, here she is high above the clouds. That was hard. I was so tired. I could barely even walk. Reporter: Her 10-year-old brother and parents with her for every step. As for doing it all again? I would like to just go up the mountain for a couple of hours and then come back down and go home. We hear up. Sounds reasonable. Way to go, Roxy, and our thanks to linsey Davis tonight. Thank you ffr watching here on a Tuesday evening. I'm David Muir pitch hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, have a good evening.

