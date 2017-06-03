5-year-old becomes youngest ever to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Edith Fuller beat out 53 other students at a spelling bee in Tulsa to land a spot in the national spelling bee.
1:10 | 03/06/17

America strong. The spelling whiz who is just 5. Reporter: That's 5-year-old Edith fuller, number 19 right there. Over the weekend, she went straight to number one. Beating out 53 other students. Many a lot older. Ages 5 to 14. She was the youngest competitor to qualify for the spelling bee in may. Every year a star emerges. Last year, we met this boy, and the first first-grader to ever make it to the national spelling bee. That's correct. Reporter: Showing us his practice videos. E-s-I-s. Good job. Reporter: Better him than us. When he arrived on stage, he had to adjust the microphone himself. There you go. Reporter: We won't forget that message to us. Hi, David. D-a-v-I-d. Reporter: But tonight, all eyes on the newcomer who spelled the word jnana correctly. Knowledge acquired through meditation, and the 5-year-old simply said, I feel thankful. Go, Edith. Have a good night. Harvey is tracking wet

