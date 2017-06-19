Transcript for New-York based dog company features employee photos on packaging

Finally tonight here, made in America is back, and tonight, two companies linked by something made for your dog, right here in America. And it's creating jobs. Where are we going? He knew. A company called bark here in New York City. They run what's called bark box. A box that arrives once a month with dog treats. Follow Jax. Up the elevator. Jax? Say hi to America. And into the office where portraits of the dogs line the walls. We just follow the dog. We knew we were here. As we arrived, so did the employees with their dogs. Every day is bring your dog to work day here. This is pudge. Reporter: Hey, pudge. Hi, hupudge. Oh, no. We were there, because their edible dog treats are made in America. In particular, one of them catching our eye. With good reason. This is good reasons. One of our favorite brands. They are made here in the united States, along with all the other treats we include in bark box. Reporter: Good treats, good cause, good reasons. Right on the front, stickers with photos of the employees that back the dog treatments with care. We went to find them in north Salem, New York. Where the founder told us, this is hardly just about profits. It's about the people. Most of the worker pierce have some form of autism or other disabilities. Vicky Sylvester behind it all. The challenge is creating a world where everyone, everyone has a sense of purpose. And that's what good reasons is all about. Reporter: All natural ingredie ingredients. All the workers mixing and kneading the dog biscuits. Every package packed with love. Packed with love by Sheryl. Reporter: 30 workers in all, hiring 50 more. Phillip, proud of his role, placing that made in America sticker on the box. It shows that people, like us, that could make our own money. Reporter: While back at bark, the test taste. Rocky approves. And there's pudge. Both of them up for adoption. And when the other dogs heard about those treats? The line began forming. We loved the treats and those puppies. They're up for adoption. Pup stars rescue is where you'll find them. And I H

