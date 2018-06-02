Transcript for In New York City, 2 children confirmed dead from flu-related illness

The deadly flu epidemic, and the new warning from authorities right here in New York City. The deaths of two children confirmed just this week. And in Texas tonight, grief counselors brought in after a second grade teacher died from the flu. She had been to the hospital, was sent home and then was rushed back to the hospital. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Health officials in New York City sounding the alarm today with the flu epidemic raging on. The flu is prevalent in every single state of the continent of the United States, and in our part of the United States, the number of cases continues to rise. Reporter: In New York City, two children confirmed dead from flu-related illness, as visits to area emergency rooms for the flu are the highest in four years. Hospitalizations soaring nationwide. More than 14,000 so far. Heather Holland, a second grade teacher in Texas, sick less than a week, admitted and then released from a hospital, died after she was rushed back by paramedics two days later. Everybody thought very highly of her, so, it's really tough. Reporter: Aaron Masterson, 12 years old, taken off life support Sunday after his battle with the deadly virus. If you notice that your child is getting better and then suddenly gets worse, they might have gotten a pneumonia on top of the flu virus. Reporter: As for those still debating whether to get a flu shot -- you. You reduce your chance of getting the flu by about a third, so, that's, you know, not zero. What is 0% protection is not getting a vaccine. Reporter: We are now at week ten. Typically, flu seasons last 11 to 20 weeks. David? Could last into may. Linsey, thank you. Overseas tonight, a deadly earthquake rocking Taiwan.

