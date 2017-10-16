Transcript for New York City police investigating sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein

and to movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Tonight, what the NYPD and Scotland yard are now saying, as Weinstein's own brother breaks his silence. What he now acknowledges. ABC's linsey Davis again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Harvey Weinstein is in danger of criminal prosecution. The NYPD says multiple women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault by the movie mogul, and they are looking into those claims. In London, Scotland yard says they're investigating five alleged crimes against Weinstein. Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex. We all make mistakes. A second chance, I hope. Okay? Reporter: In an emotional interview, Weinstein's brother and long-time business partner, Bob wean stein, says he knew his brother was a philanderer, but thought the situations were consensual kwchlt my brother has caused unconscionable suffer," he told "The Hollywood reporter. "I am heartbroken for the women that he harmed." He add. Reporter: What is being heard tonight, the words, me too, after actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write me too" as a replay to this tweet. And linsey Davis tonight. Millimeters of people have responded to that social media call. Reporter: More than 5 million have responded on Facebook and Twitter. Think about it. That means that more than 45% of people in this country have a Facebook friend who has already replied "Me, too." Linsey Davis on this story again tonight. Thank you, linsey.

