Transcript for New York Giants memorabilia scandal

sports memorabilia scandal involving one of the NFL's biggest names. Here's ABC's Ron Clayborn. Reporter: He's one of football's most popular stars, a two-time super bowl winner with a clean-cut image. I get every single play. Reporter: But now Eli manning and the giants are the target of a lawsuit claiming that they provided fake sports memorabilia to collectors. The plaintiffs are basically alleging that Eli manning and the giants were complicit in manufacturing counterfeit game-used memorabilia. Reporter: A New Jersey sports souvenir dealer accuses them of passing off giants helmets and Jerseys as "Gamed used," which makes them coveted by collectors, when they weren't. The lawsuit cites this 2010 e-mail exchange between manning and the team's equipment manager. "Let me know what you're looking for I'll try to get something down for you." Manning reply, "Two helmets that can pass as game used. That is it. Eli." In a statement, the giants said the e-mail was taken out of context. And called the allegations a misguided attempt to defame manning's character. Sports memorabilia is a mega million dollar industry. Last year, an Arkansas collector convicted of trying to sell a counterfeit 1978 Heisman trophy and in Ohio, cliff panezich is serving six years in prison for selling fake autographs to nearly 20,000 people. If you do decide to buy a sports souvenir look for an authentication and seal of a representable third party athent cater and get a warranty that promises to refund your money if what you purchased and thought was genuine turns out to be phony.

