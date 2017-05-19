New York Times reports that Trump said firing Comey relieved 'great pressure' from him

More
A new report claims Trump boasted about his decision to fire Comey to top Russian officials in the Oval Office less than 24 hours after the firing.
3:00 | 05/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York Times reports that Trump said firing Comey relieved 'great pressure' from him

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47523277,"title":"New York Times reports that Trump said firing Comey relieved 'great pressure' from him","duration":"3:00","description":"A new report claims Trump boasted about his decision to fire Comey to top Russian officials in the Oval Office less than 24 hours after the firing.","url":"/WNT/video/york-times-reports-trump-firing-comey-relieved-great-47523277","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.