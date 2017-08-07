Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Abused Nanny -- At a toy store, a young girl is being verbally abusive to her nanny every time her mother steps away. When the mother returns, the daughter tells her the nanny is being mean. Will anyone tell the mother that her daughter is misbehaving? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Not Good Enough -- A daughter is introducing her boyfriend to her parents. They do not approve of him because of what they perceive as his low social status, telling her that he will never be able to support her. Will others defend the young man? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Fake Ticket Scam -- Two teen boys are meeting a young girl at a café to sell her fake concert tickets to an upcoming festival. Will anyone at the café confront them? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Rehab Bartender -- Two bar patrons are pressuring a recovering alcoholic bartender to take shots with them. How will other customers react? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Picky Eater -- A diner can’t decide what she wants to order, so she starts asking strangers if she can sample their food. Will they let her have a taste? Watch what happens: