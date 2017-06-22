Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Ashley Graham plays girlfriend meeting boyfriend's parents

A long day. Okay. Okay yeah just six expecting someone just a little. A little different opinion and we mean different things you're ending here are you. These two women are shocked by what they're hearing him happy and that's what matters. And now they're texting each other about what to do what you guys haven't commented we have a ton of something from the we will watch movies can only has. I can't you get over our head. I can access to. There are huge your chimney. Melissa when you meet somebody else. And now they. Pulled back. Governments joined them sit over there him. I usually does mom. I. You crawl. You Gabrahall and I think she was crying I thought so yeah. I cried because. This is a situation I've been in before and it's never OK we need more women nineteen crisis. Stand up for all kinds of women in every situation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.