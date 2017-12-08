What Would You Do: Friends push girl to drink to excess

More
Friends out celebrating a 21st Birthday encourage the birthday girl to take 21 shots. The girl wants to stop but her friends continue to pressure her.
6:54 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Friends push girl to drink to excess

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49168623,"title":"What Would You Do: Friends push girl to drink to excess","duration":"6:54","description":"Friends out celebrating a 21st Birthday encourage the birthday girl to take 21 shots. The girl wants to stop but her friends continue to pressure her. ","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/friends-push-girl-drink-excess-49168623","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.