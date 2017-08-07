Transcript for What Would You Do: Handicapped parking

Can I try? Only if I can have some of yours. Yeah. It's good. Excuse me ladies, is this your car? Is there a problem? I don't know if you noticed you're in a handicap spot. You should try walking in heels. It happens all the time -- blatant disregard for handicap parking spaces. You see two healthy and able women parked in a clearly marked handicap spot. Do you confront them? Speak up for the person in the wheelchair? Or simply look the other way? What would you do? Walking in heels? I can't even walk. That's why I need this spot. I don't know what to tell you. Maybe try getting here earlier next time. Our actors are el lily parked in the handicap spot in front of Rita's, in old bridge, nj. Excuse me, ladies. I don't know if you noticed, you parked in a handicap spot. Sorry. You weren't here when we got here, so -- I understand, but that's why they designed this spot for us. This father and son listen in, as Damon pleads for that parking space. I just need this spot because it's more easy and convenient for me. Well, you made it so -- Yeah, I mean, you're on wheels. You can just wheel back. Girls, wouldn't it make sense just to move your car for him? I don't know. I feel like we were here already so -- You have handicap plates on the car? No. It's against the law to park that way. I know, but we were here so -- The spot was empty then. Can you read? I don't know, have you ever walked in heels? It's kind of a handicap. That's a struggle. With his words falling on deaf ears, the young son has dad's back. But he's handicapped. He can't walk. I know, but he has a chair. He's okay. He's Wheeling around. We'll just have them call the cops. Weir not going to be here when they get here any way. Well, I'm taking your plate number now. Reporter: Excuse me, sir? This is part of a TV show, called "What would you do?" They're actors. No second thought about getting involved, huh? No, not at all. The fact that your son is here with you -- I would hope if I wasn't here, he'd do the same thing. That's how I raised my boys. We roll again. Yeah, excuse me, ladies? Do you know you parked in a handicap spot? This next family is looking to cool down with a frozen treat. I just don't see what the big deal is. I had to push from all the way up the hill. Instead they find themselves in a heated exchange. Well, you should've gotten here sooner. Yeah, we got here first. Well, it doesn't matter if you got here first. It's a handicap spot. It's against the law for you to park there. I can't believe you're arguing with him. No, no, no. The point is that it's against the law to park in handicap unless you have a handicap sticker. Do you have one? No, but there's no one here. But he's here and -- Excuse me, but this gentleman wants to park there. Please move your car. It's ridiculous. People do it all the time. I'm going to call the police then. How about we call the police? Why don't you mind your business? Excuse me? Reporter: Just in case, she takes a picture of their plates. You really spoke up. Well, because it's insensitive. I know sometimes when I am looking for a place to park, it's frustrating and there's handicap spots. It certainly seems convenient. It's not right. But it's not if someone needs to park there. Reporter: All day long, customers struggle to keep their cool as they stand up for Damon. You're not even talking to him in a decent way. You're belittling the guy. He's in a wheelchair. I offered to wheel him back to his car. Wheel him back to his car? Just move your car! I think you should mind your own business. We're almost done. I'm not the one to talk to like that. I'm different. I'm not disabled. You guys got to stop, you guys got to leave -- you guys got to leave right now. I'm not leaving. What kind of human beings are you guys? Are you kidding me? Are you Retarded? I'm parked here. I was here first. You say you're sorry to the gentleman. Why don't you move the car? He's on wheels. He's rolling. He's fine. Don't even open up your mouth, really. Close it. Reporter: And now we switch things up and damn prepares to confront if women from his car. The process highlights how complicated it is for the disabled to get in and out of their vehicles and the importance of designated spaces. But before Damon even arrive. You're parked in a handicap spot. Reporter: For the first time all day, without Damon present, these customers call out our bullies. And en Damon pulls up -- You know you're parked in a handicap spot? I'm in a wheelchair. I know. I was just here first. We're going to order and we'll be out. Lenore Cohen refuses to stand down. If they need handicap, they should be able too use handicap. You're not handicap, thank god. I don't see the big deal. It is a big deal. Do you want me to call the cops on you, and you'll get a ticket? And you'll get a ticket. Okay, go for it. You can call the cops -- that's fine. This is a law. It's called a law. It's not, like, "Oh, because I'm pretty, I can park wherever the hell I want." That's fine, let the police come. They can talk to us. You're just too stupid. You're just way too stupid. I can't waste my time talking to you. Hi, how are you. John Quinones. Get outta here! Reporter: With the show, "What would you do?" And I don't like watching the show because I was hoping I would never be on it! What was it about this situation? I used to work in hospitals and there's a lot of handicap people. It's wrong. It's a law. Reporter: So, you had to call the police? Reporter: Your message to the other person? Think about the other person, follow the rules. It's not right, no matter who you are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.