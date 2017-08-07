Transcript for What Would You Do: Latino parents disagree with son coming out

They're pretty, right? Yeah, they're nice, but they're not really my type. Are you kidding me? You know I love your mom, but if I was a little younger -- Can you be serious? I have to tell you something. You didn't get a girl pregnant, did you? I mean, I told you about that? No, no, it's not that. It's -- You can tell me anything, Dylan. You know that. I know. That's why we're here. I wanted to tell you face-to-face -- like a man, how you always taught me -- that I'm gay. Papi, that's not funny. It's not a joke, dad. I like men. I raised you to be a man, not like a man! Reporter: The Latino culture is often recognized for its tradition of machismo. Today, this hispanic young man is coming out to his very traditional padre. If you saw a Latino dad berate and disown his own son simply because he's gay, what would you do? Being gay doesn't make me any less of a man. You can believe that if you want, but it makes you less of my son. Announcer: Today, we're at the omega diner and cafe in north Brunswick, New Jersey. Tu sabe, I brought you here for a reason. Talk to me, Papi. Que pasa? Reporter: The first customer is a fellow Latina. Who will she side with in this family drama? I've been trying to figure out for some time how to tell you. I'm gay. What are you talking about? No son of mine is gay. What's wrong with you? Perdon, dad. There's nothing with this. I'm still your son. It's all wrong. A real man doesn't fool around with men. I'm not going to accept this. My son is not gay. Dad? Dad? Reporter: With dad gone, she takes the opportunity to reassure Dylan. Reporter: For this mother, it turns out the issue hits very close to home. But when I told her from the beginning I would love you no matter what, I ld to you I would love you. Papi, why are you bothering these people? No, no, no. I'm telling him because my daughter is, too. I know, but we're Latino, you know? Yeah, I know, I know -- it's not easy. Reporter: Hola, como estas? I'm John Quinones. This is a TV show called "What would you do?" You were amazing. My daughter's gay, and when I was younger, I had family members, they all had this little hate over gay people. And when my daughter came out in the open, I was stuck. But then I thought about it. I looked at it and I said, "She's still mine." I'm gay, dad. Reporter: This next customer clearly overhears Dylan's revelation -- This is a joke, right? Reporter: -- And asks to be move Ed Is everything okay, miss? Yeah, he's coming out to his dad, and his dad is really not cool with it. His dad is being horrible. I'm a social worker, like, I'm a therapist, and I want to just get involved, I can't -- it's not my life. Reporter: But once Dylan is alone, this their miss does what she does best. Are you okay? No, I was just so nervous about telling him. Yeah, I know, that could not have been easy. He never acts like this. But I just want him to accept me. Right, it just takes time. Like parents, they have this vision of what their child's gonna be one day, and when they find out it's different, it takes a long time to kind of figure it out. He'll get there, it's just gonna take time for him to accept it. Reporter: In her professional opinion, our dad's reaction is not out of the ordinary. You would love for the parents to just say, "Whoever you are, we love you and we accept you." It's just not always the way it is. So we have to be nurturing of the parent and understanding of their process of coming to terms with things like that. Reporter: This father understands why Alfredo may need time I got the to go. Reporter: -- But he tries to start the healing process -- This is who I am, dad. Reporter: -- By providing some perspective. I don't think you're handling it the right way. You're not going to change him this second, but you should be more understanding towards him. You have a son? Yeah, I do. Imagine -- 23. Hey, that ain't the worst thing in the world. He didn't kill anybody, hurt nobody. If I was you, I'd go check on Hom, make sure he's all right. Reporter: We're rolling one last time. I don't want you to be upset, I just want you to -- You don't want me to be upset? Then why do you bring me out here to embarrass me? I don't think there's anything wrong with me. I can't hear you like this. I can't hear you like this. I just -- I just need a break. Dad? My son is not gay. Period. You all right, man? I'm sorry. Don't be. I didn't expect my dad to react this way. Give him time. Reporter: It is advice born from experience. Nearly 20 years ago, Duane holden was sitting in Dylan's seat. I'm gay. Before my father died, I did this. Took him to a restaurant and talked to him, and that , he knew, because my mom told him. All these years he knew, and he never did say anything to me. I'm 45 and I came out to my mother when I was 27, and she still -- Did you find it hard? Before, I wanted to commit suicide three times. It was tough, man. Coming out is not for your parents or your friends or anyone else, it's for you. It's for you. Reporter: It's an all too real possibility -- a child living in the closet, feeling so alone and rejected, they contemplate suicide. They were just helping me, talking to me. Reporter: And a point Duane and his best friend Moises stress to Alfredo. I know you guys didn't tell him that this is okay, right? Of course we did. He's my only boy, man. I'm gay, so I know what he's going through. I feel like you guys are going to poison his mind. Nobody can turn nobody gay. They can't turn me straight. You know? It's just the way you're born. You know that. My father would have killed me. Here's a thing to consider, right? When I came out to my mom, I told her about me attempting to commit suicide. So she would rather have me alive, gay than dead and straight. So, you know, both of you just need time. It takes time. In the end, love always wins. Reporter: How you doing? I'm John Quinones with "What would you do?" It's a TV show. You okay? Yeah. Reporter: Thivery thing, same thing happened to you. Same thing, yeah. I wanted to reach out to him and be there for him, because I know how it is. I mean, a lot of people do consider suicide, in fact, attempt it and a lot of other things. Reporter: You thought about suicide? Three times. Three times. It's not easy. Reporter: It takes a lot of courage for a child to come out to their parents. And for some parents, regardless of beliefs, culture, or race, it can be very difficult to accept. It might sting at first, it might be something that doesn't meet your expectations at first, but he's still your son. He's your hijo, and you still have to stand by him and love him, no matter what. Pleasure you meet you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.