Transcript for What Would You Do: Thief takes laptop while dining in restaurant

Hey, mark, give me a second. Hey, uh, excuse me, would you mind watching my stuff for me? I have to take this call. Oh, yeah, sure. Okay, thank you. Reporter: It sounds like a simple request. Well, today things are going to get complicated. We're putting that seemingly simple promise to the test. No, have Sarah call -- hey, hold on a second. Hey, excuse me. Do you have my laptop? It was here just a minute ago. Reporter: To see what people are willing to do to stop a would-be thief. Did anyone see someone take a laptop? Reporter: What would you do? The scene of the crime is the park avenue diner, in south plainfield, New Jersey. Hold on a second. Hey, excuse me? Would you guys mind watching my laptop for me? Thank you. Sure, sure. Hey, hold on a second, I'm stepping outside. Reporter: In walks our thief, Arianne. And just when it looks like she'll make off with the loot -- Excuse me! Ma'am, ma'am, ma'am! No! Ma'am! That lady's stealing the computer! Reporter: This father-daughter pair morph into crime fighters! They corner Arianne in the lobby. Ma'am! That's not your computer. The computer you put in your bag belongs to that man right there. Reporter: But before she breaks out the handcuffs -- hi, ma'am, how are you? It's time to tell her, it's "What would you do?" You don't know this man. Why are you doing it for a stranger? Because it's just the way I am. I said I would watch it, and I did. Nobody should steal anybody's things. It's just not the right thing to do. Reporter: But these women are willing to give our attractive young crook the benefit of the doubt. Oh! That's somebody's -- Oh, I'm grabbing it for my friend. Oh. Because he told us to watch it. That's why. Reporter: They reluctantly buy her story, and Arianne gets away. I hope that's right. That would be terrible if -- Reporter: But how will they react when they find out the truth? No, I need -- I'll just write it down. Excuse me. Your friend took your laptop. My friend? Yeah, some girl came she said she was your friend. I didn't come here with anyone. Well, she said she was your friend. I thought you were going to watch it for me? I did! I tried, sir. But, I mean, what were we going to do, battle her? We're not police, we don't watch -- what are we going to do? I was watching it. I said, don't take that, and she says, no, my friend is outside. I'm not -- . Reporter: How are you? You can relax. You let him down. Well, what could I do? She said she knew him. Reporter: And you believed her? Yes, unfortunately I did. Because she looked very authentic. She looked like a decent human being. Reporter: But looks can be deceiving. These two look like they're letting Arianne off the hook. Oh, you're with him? Uh, yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm just grabbing his computer. He's my friend. Oh, okay, because he told us to watch it, so -- Thanks. Reporter: But are they really going to let her get away? Nope. He smells a rat, and he's off to trap it. I just want to make sure that that is your friend, that's all. Because he told us to watch it. Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. Hey, boss. Reporter: He flags down Gabriel. What? What happened? I don't know, she put that in her pocket. Your computer. I mean, I have my computer in my bag. No, that was yours. We watched. No, no, no, honey. She came to the table and took his computer. Take the computer, put it in the thing, and I said "Do you know him?" And she said "No." Do you know her? No, no, I've never seen her before. Oh wait, wait, wait. Wait a minute. Reporter: How you doing? Ah! Reporter: I'm John Quinones. It's "What would you do?" What would I do? I would do what I just did. I would protect the man's right for his computer. Reporter: The guy's a stranger to you. Doesn't matter. Reporter: Why? Because I would hope that someone would do the same for me. Reporter: But what if we change things up a bit? What'll happen now when Gabriel is the thief? Well, as soon as he grabs that laptop, four people spring into action. Whoa, whoa, buddy! I'm just -- The girl asked us to watch her computer, I can't -- I'm just watching it for a friend. Uh, well, let her come in and get them. But she's my friend. Let her come in and get it though. Reporter: Then for some backup, his wife steps in. I'm just taking it to a friend. No, no, no. No, no, no. Reporter: Hi, guys. I am John Quinones. Oh, I was going to say -- Reporter: "What would you do?". How are you? What were you thinking? You know, for some reason she just asked us watch her computer when she got up. So I felt it was my responsibility. Reporter: Gabriel is at it again. Uh, excuse me! Is that yours? It was at the table there. We were watching that for her. Yeah, I'm taking it to her. Oh, you are? Yeah. Oh, okay. Reporter: She gives him the benefit of the doubt. But when she realizes she made a mistake -- The fellow just told me he was bringing it out to you. Um, I'm sorry, who? Reporter: She's off to catch a thief. Here he is, right here! Right there. Give back that computer please! Sir! Give me that computer! It's not yours! Reporter: Hi! I'm John Quinones. It's a TV show called "What would you do?" Oh! Reporter: You went after him. I did! Because that was her computer and I was responsible for watching it for her. Reporter: But what if something happened to you? I was right behind her. Reporter: We're rolling one last time, and at first, this woman doesn't seem to notice Gabriel taking that laptop. But when she does -- E excuse me. Reporter: She's not having any of it. That's that lady's computer. I was asked to watch it. Oh, yeah, I know, I'm just getting it for my friend. I don't know if she's your friend. Well, she's -- she's -- She told me watch her computer. Why didn't she tell you? She did. I'm coming back to get it. I'm taking it to her. Let's go out. Reporter: She heads out to find Arianne. That man right there said he's your friend and you wanted him to give you the computer. Um, no. I didn't. Here you go. Thank you. Now! Reporter: Well, nothing for him to do now but -- What? Nothing. Reporter: Run. You -- somebody should get the cop! Somebody should get a cop! Get a cop! Reporter: Ma'am, hello. Hi there. I'm John Quinones. Why did you step in? Because she asked me to watch it and I didn't want anybody taking it. Reporter: What's the moral of the story here? Do what's right. Reporter: Well, this is Gabriel. He's an actor, okay. Don't hit him, now. Gabriel, you weren't going to get away with it. You put the foot down,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.