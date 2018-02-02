Transcript for Amber Tamblyn talks Time's Up movement

No sage, no rosemary or thyme. We talk about times up and you have been an integral part of it. Explain why times up is important. I want to say first of all there's no founding members of times up. It's a large movement of hundreds and hundreds of women across industry lines from the farm workers union to the entertainment business to the restaurant business, women across all of it. One of the most important parts of the me too movement has been the story-telling and times up is a beautiful direct result of that and we are very much an action oriented organization and for us, it's really just about changing the landscape for women so that you have more women in positions of power, because it is about representation. I thought what was really integral for the organization was the fact that you set up a legal defense fund for the system and I thought that was so smart. Just brilliant because a lot of women want to have lawyers, they want to be proactive but can't afford them. And not only that, I think the judicial system is extremely slanted towards not supporting women who come out with stories of sexual abuse, sexual violence or any kind of harassment of abuse in the workplace. That's statistically proven. One of the other things we found is the fact that if you have more women in positions of power, you have this idea of 50/50 in positions of power. So 50% women, 50% men. Those women have to encompass all types of women. It has to be the lgbtq community and harassment and assault goes down in the workplace. These a reality. To look at the one person on the board and go well, you're a woman, why don't you fix it? Do you think it's going to catch on or last? It has caught on. I feel like it's so important in politics. It's so important across the landscape. Myself as a director in the film business, you know, 7% of women in the film business are directors out of all of the movies you see and even less than that, I think less than 2% are women of color and that's just the entertainment business. Politics, media, the literary community, across the board. Well, you know, lots of

