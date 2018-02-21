Transcript for Assault rifle bill voted down in Florida

Talking incest survivors of last week's school shooting in Florida but when the student showed up at the Florida House of Representatives yesterday lawmakers didn't want to really hear from them they voted not to debate. I'm bill banning assault rifles and instead passed a resolution claiming that warrant it is. Dangerous. And a bigger threat. You didn't get it out so you could attend gun violence in the prom. I don't know what does Sam maps that I know I didn't get it to talk to the president's girlfriend stormy Daniels about. Okay thank. You know. Unisys but I I wonder are you know. Why they thought that was sense but that was going to send him sit well with people after having just gone through that sort of divert. The attention from the conversation we're having nationally. It was at a huge missed opportunity for him because if you look at what happens after the sandy hook shooting with with all the first graders that were murdered. We couldn't get federal legislation patterns from mount ever kinetic kid did I think that's terrific job of firming up their gun control laws. And it. They really did. And what was interesting to me it's just this morning the governor of Connecticut was saying that since 2012. The death rate up above murders by a gun violence has dropped precipitously. Would mean a huge drop we know artist's works we know when they're stricter gun laws. There are less violent deaths due to gotten so pissed because there. That the Broward County sheriff Scott Israel sent a couple of days if you're an elected official you want to keep things when they are. I don't do things differently but if you want to keep gun laws as they are you not gonna get reelected in Broward county and I thought that was amazing is coming from Broward. God did not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.