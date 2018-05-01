Backlash over Joanna & Chip Gaines' baby news

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the backlash to the Gaines' pregnancy announcement.
3:00 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Backlash over Joanna & Chip Gaines' baby news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52165770,"title":"Backlash over Joanna & Chip Gaines' baby news","duration":"3:00","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the backlash to the Gaines' pregnancy announcement.","url":"/theview/video/backlash-joanna-chip-gaines-baby-news-52165770","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.