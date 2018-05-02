Transcript for Claire Danes talks politics in 'Homeland,' #MeToo movement, best advice she's received

That's so pretty. That dress is gorgeous. Do you want to touch me. Yeah. It's gorgeous. Little winter wonderland. It's beautiful. Thank you. Thank you. Baby, were you watching the super bowl yesterday? Oh, yeah. Yeah. Usually I watch but I actually watched this time. I'm usually in for like the nachos but I was engaged with the game. It was az paying. Yeah. Fabulous. My assistant and friend Rachel is from philly. Very excited. Oh. Yeah, we were into it. Did you tear the pictures off your wall? No. No. My 5-year-old son was rooting for the white team. You know. But yeah, we wore green all the way. It's history-making. It's thrilling. So cool. It was. So cool. Let's talk about "Homeland." Yeah. I'm a huge fan of "Homeland." I watch it all the time. Thank you. Thank you. I see that you're a brunette. Yeah. She wears a wig for a couple scenes in that first episode. I see. Now, I am not the only one who is a big fan of "Homeland." President Obama was a big fan of "Homeland." In her book Hillary Clinton none other wrote about Russian meddling in the campaign. She said quote, I felt like a CIA agent Carrie Mathison on the TV show "Homeland" desperately trying to get her arms around a sinister conspiracy. You know it's bad for Hillary when she's identifying with Carrie. Nobody should have to relate that closely to that character. Carrie has a little mental disorder. She strugings. She struggles with issues, too. Yeah. But she's a hero. Well intentioned. When she's medicated she's very effective. Aren't we all. Yeah. Yeah. God bless her. "Homeland" is known for incorporating real life political themes including an ant anti-establishment president who is at odds with the community. What other teams? We talk about the Russian interference and their involvement with politics and the ill filtration through technology and media and how they exploit, you know, rifts in our own culture. They're not creating dysfunction but they are kps baiting dysfunction. That's the kind of overwhelming theme this year. Yeah. Claire, we have been talking about the me too movement, about the fight for equality, equal pay in Hollywood. You worked with some greats, Meryl Streep, Susan sarandon, what's the best advice any of them gave you? Years ago when I was a kid, I remember Jodie foster told me, she said, you got to ask for more money because there is more money. They're not going to generously offer it to you. Yeah. You have to make that demand. And be explicit about it. So, yeah, I was very, very lucky to have amazing mentors and guides and people who were able to be very candid with me. But I'm thrilled and so happy that this conversation has surfaced. I mean, it's very alive. You know, and it's all -- it's just, I mean a imbalance of power and bad behavior. There's profound reason for this rage. I think it's justified. I think the volcano is erupting and hard to know what the consequences will be but we'll all be better for it and we are all better for it already. How about you? Have you experienced anything like that. I think every woman has experienced it. It's a shared phenomenon. We all know that. Yes, I have. I do not know a woman who hasn't. You know, and for that to be such a given is horrible. Yeah. You know, and we're allowed to say that now. Uh-huh. Thank goodness. You know. Yeah. Well, you wrote the fame on my so called life. Everybody loves that show. Baby Claire. I know. I understand you knew what you wanted to do when you were 6 years old and had an epiphany about your life. Yeah, I think I was like 5. I think I was even younger. I grew up in New York and my parents were artists and in the community of very Progressive creative people and stuff. But I always had -- my creative urges were nourished and fed for sure. I took modern dance class but I remember seeing Madonna on television and it just -- it registered that performing could be one's vocation. It could be like your job. And I thought, hells to the yeah. I mean absolutely. Love that job. Yeah. She was my first muse. For a lot of girls of my generation. Madonna was thrilled to hear you were a child when she was very famous. She grew up a child herself. Something that usually comes with fame is social media. But you recently just joined Instagram for the first time in November? Yeah. And I saw a lot of knitting pictures. Yeah. Yeah. I'm not -- look, I joined Instagram because I was starting to feel real grandma. Right? And I needed to hip up my game and admit this was happening in the culture and I needed to engage. But all I post are pictures are fricking knitting. Like I can't escape my grandmaness. You even have like a light shining on your knitting needles? I've gotten very involved with the knitting this season and I have multiple forms of head gear. Yeah. On the stage, since it is dark on the stage and having a hard time seeing your knitting project, we got you a gift. Oh. Really? ??? Whoa! Awesome! Oh, my gosh, that makes me so happy. Look at that. Oh, nothing is better than this. So exciting. I know. Going to knit something with this. Large Chinese food. They're knitting needles. Love it. Love it. You know what this is? Very excited. I will try to find a way to put this to actual use. All right. Well, come back. Come back. When you're in town come play with us again. Thank you guys.

