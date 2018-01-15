Transcript for Common on what MLK means to him, #MeToo movement, the Golden Globes and Oprah 2020

Y'all okay over here? We all right? I'll tell you -- Peace out. Everybody was like -- You just walked out to your song "Glory" from the movie "Selma" which you and John legend won an Oscar for. When these days come, martin Luther king's birthday and these anniversaries come, what hits you? What hits me is that you spoke about it earlier, whoopi, about Stevie wonder creating the song "Happy birthday" and it changed the perspective on Dr. King. First of all, Dr. King for me as a black boy was one of the first black men that I saw in my history books that was celebrated by black people and white people and it was something for me because it made me see like this man of love that was accepted and respected who stood for his people, black people embraced him, white people embraced him because he was about love. I see what Stevie wonder did and I was playing the song as a kid and I didn't know the song was changing the perspective and making his birthday become a national holiday and makes me know how powerful how art can be and the work that we do and the stories we tell. That's true. Effect the change. We were just talking to John Lewis who marched with Dr. King and marched in Selma and you just did the movie right? Yeah. That was good. How do you feel about what's going on in the country? It was interesting that John Lewis just said that the country sort of hasn't recovered from the assassination of martin Luther king. I thought that was a compelling and terrible thing to think about. What do you have to say about that? First of all, Dr. King's spirit is still with us, that's why we celebrating and talking about it now. Yeah. His life unfortunately in the physical form has transitioned but I think all his ideology and his mission, his love is in all of us. He left pieces in every human being that walks this planet. I look at our world in an optimistic way. I believe that, you know, though we're dealing with some difficult times, the world has been through difficult times and I feel like those challenges is what brings out the best in humanity when we go through these things and we had to have this surfacing of what's going on not only in Hollywood but with men abusing women, we had to have this come to the surface so it could be gone. All this racism that's going on, we thought it was gone when Obama was in office. It wasn't gone. No. So everything is like a disease. It has to come to the surface so we could heal it. You grew up in Chicago. Yeah. Yeah. But Chicago gets a lot of attention for its crime rate, black on black crime especially from this president. Yeah. You're executive producing a show called "The chi" about life on the south side of the city. Tell us about that. We want to humanize the statistics. People sometimes like the president has talked about Chicago, view Chicago as a ploy about violence. Violence does exist there but it's human beings that exist there that love their families, there's joy there, spirituality, block club parties. People walk their kids to school. You came from there. I come from there. President Obama was nurtured there. Oprah Winfrey was nurtured there. Great people from Chicago. That being said, we wanted to humanize our people, especially black life in Chicago because so many times you see the statistics say 560 people were killed. That's a bad thing but we want you to think about the families of those people and these young men and women as human beings so you can feel like we need to do something about this and not just say oh, this is news, Chicago is bad. What are we going to do about it? I take on that responsibility but we have to take on that responsibility as Americans. As people in America. Yeah. Yes. And we have a clip. Can you set it up for us? Well, this clip is actually one of the lead characters, Brandon, his brother was killed in a violent act and he was innocent and he knows who the killer is and ting to make a decision which is really what this show deals with. It's like one choice can affect all. It could change your life, one choice. Let's check it out. "The chi" is great y'all. Why don't you roll with me tonight, man, get your mind off stuff? No, I'm good bro. Something up? Talk to me, bro. Brandon? I think I know who killed my brother. For real? What we gonna do then? I don't know what to do. You want a piece? No. Man, I ain't trying to kill nobody. You're going to need one. Wow. Wow. I have a really serious question for you. I hope you can handle it. You presented with Mariah Carey at the golden globes. Did you havee tea for her back stage? Mariah had a little something else to share back stage. No. Honestly, she was real fun. She was cool. But you also decided to wear all black in support of the times up movement which is against sexual harassment. Great to see everyone making the statement but what do you think the next step should be? The next step, I mean, it's a lot of activism going on with the #metoo and times up movement as far as women speaking out and having legal support. As men, we got to speak out, like not just on the donation side and all that, but like in our environments, change the culture, changing the way we think. Like the activism comes in how we truly act towards women in our every day lives and when we see people around us crossing that line, really standing up for that and not allowing that. I think, you know, activism starts with us and how we function as people. With other individuals. Anyway, I'm with it. I like it. Yes or no question. We saw you at the globes clapping so enthusiastically for Oprah's amazing speech. Would you vote for her if she ran in 2020? You know the answer to that question. Yes, I would vote for Oprah. We need Oprah as president. That would be great. Yes, we do. Yes, we do. You're always welcome here. Always welcome here. Now "The chi" airs on Sunday nights on showtime. Come back now, here? Thank you. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.