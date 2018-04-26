Transcript for Dr. Phil McGraw on Trump and Macron's 'bromance,' Kanye's tweets & more

So, for 16 seasons he's been calling it like he sees it and that's how we like it around here. Please welcome back Dr. Phil Mcgraw. Dr. Phil. Thank you, thank you. Listening to you guys today I feel like a pansy. You look kind of flowery. That's good. All right. So letting it go, we're going go -- we talked earlier about all the stuff that Kanye has been tweeting and folks are very concerned, you know, what's wrong with Kanye? I said maybe he just likes trump. What do you think? Well, I know he lost 9.2 million followers in seven minutes when he posted that hat. 9.2 million so some people disagree with him. You know -- You never know what about him because he puts things up just for effect sometimes. Selling an album. You don't know whether it's a stunt or whether he really thinks that or not. But, you know, a lot of people follow him and pay attention to him. That's a dangerous game to play because he could be influencing people and if it's insincere I would think that's not a good thing to do. But there are people saying it's signs of a mental breakdown. Well -- Which always makes me nervous that you're -- Kanye, always makes me nervous when people are trying to diagnose folks with mental illness. I don't know that's fair. It's not fair. And it's on Twitter so it really shouldn't count. Really and you don't even know that he wrote it or it was a publicist or somebody. You really don't know, so you certainly can't diagnose something like that. But it certainly seems erratic, whoever is writing it, it seems erratic. Kim came out saying she -- it's unfair for the media to say he has mental illness. I don't think you can say that. To really diagnose someone and I'm always careful to say I don't do that on my show, because to do that you have to go through a whole process like the metric, extended structured interviews, interview collaterals and I'm careful not to assign diagnosis even the time I spent with people. 180 characters is definitely not enough. Don't know who wrote it. We want to talk about "The real housewives" and talking about whether or not divorce is the same thing as losing a spouse to a death. In your professional opinion, what do you think? Well, look, there's nothing like the finality of death, of course, but I will tell you that there is research where a lot of people say that it would be easier on them if in a divorce their spouse had just died because they say I wouldn't have to see them with someone else. I wouldn't have to go through all of the drama and the pain of going through the separation and being reminded of it all the time, but that is not when someone loses someone that they love and care about and we're not having strife. It's when they're like this and they do have a contentious divorce, sometimes they say, it would have been easier if instead of leaving me for another person, they would have just died. Would you just do me the favor and drop dead? Yes. That's the thing. So in that instance they say it would be easier if they just drop beamed me up, Scotty. I bet they think that until it happens because it's finite. That's -- I've lost two family members in the last month and you think that you've been there until -- I lost my older sister and robin lost her sister Cindy that the -- so it's very difficult. Yeah, it is. Sorry for your loss. Thank you. So who's got the next question, joy? Okay. I thought Meghan had a question. Trump's been hosting macron. Have you been watching the bromance. I have. Sometimes they shake hands for like a half hour. Yeah. Trump brushes the dandruff off trump like an orangutan does that. So have you ever seen a Dian Fossey documentary? What's that about? What's going on there? Joy knows everything about animals. Animal habits. Grooming. That does seem to be a bit of a loaded question. I'm just saying. Listen, it does seem that he is being paternal with him. Oh really? Don't you think? It looks like a power play to me. It looks like a power play. It looks like he's being paternal because he is positioning him and kind of grooming him and all so it's kind of -- I think he's trying to establish a one-up position, a father/son kind of stick with me I'll take care of you, I've got the bigger stick. Oh. Moving on -- You devil. Now, you have an interesting -- We have children here today. On our best behavior. You have an interesting show today. And you oftentimes cheer for couples to stay together but this time, you are not doing that. No, listen, I'm all about unification or reunity Cagle and try to keep families together, not apart and it's seldom I say as I did to this couple, you need to get apart, away from each other before dark today. Wow. You need to not stay together. And I mean, do not let the sun -- The divorce say -- Maybe he does. I said, you need to get apart before the sun sets today. Let's take a look at that. And what is it about her you love? I love her personality. I love her -- how she can be sweet, how she looks like an angel and all that, but I also seen another side of her. Right. That nobody else gets to see. Okay, so we've got the -- everybody has pros and con, right? That's true. I've been married 41 years and I'm sure robin has pros and cons for me. She never shot you. But she never shot you. In fact, she's never shot at me. There's a weapon involved. I mean, seriously, this couple came on and said we are engaged. Should we get married my answer was, she shot you. Oh, my goodness. He said I know but she can be sweet. I said, she shot you. And she said, well, do you think he should marry me. I said, you shot him. Amazing. He said, well, should I marry her. I said, she shot you. What are we going to do for the next 58 minutes. I just have -- was she cleaning her gun? Was it an accident? No, she was emptying her gun. She said she shot him -- Why? She said she shot him in self-defense as he was running down the stair, she shot him in the back of the leg. So this real quick, I know someone through someone this happened to. She shot him once -- she -- in the back of the leg. I know someone through someone that did the same thing happened. They did not stay together. Before you go we need an update. Your show made Danielle bregoli, you made her famous for awful behavior. She was -- but now she has a record deal under her rap name bad baby and nominated for a billboard award alongside cardi B so do you regret putting her on TV? First off, I got two things to say, number one, I did not make her famous. The twitterosphere and internet made her famous. No, I don't because when she came on, they had a legitimate problem. We put her in four months at a working ranch to get her turned around and she came out with a really good attitude and then she went home. Oh. Okay. Well, you're just going to have to wait for the next time Phil cops to tell us what happened when she went home. Thank you, Dr. Phil. You can catch his show every weekday, check your local

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.