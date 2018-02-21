Transcript for Florida school shooting survivors discuss fighting for gun control

Had to Parkland high school shooting that claimed seventeen lives has become. Tragically a common event in modern America but students who escaped with their lives that day are channeling their anger. Fear and frustration into action bar demanding stricter gun laws from DC so before their march on state lawmakers in Florida today. They join us live from Tallahassee with senator Warren book whose funding and a trip to the capital hey ya how can you hear me it's what they. Okay. So cow yesterday you guys boarded a bus and jobs the state capital of Tallahassee. To talk to lawmakers about tightening loopholes what's the biggest thing you hope to achieve. Will we hope to machine you know the retaining a gold standard for all purchased for pursing all firearms. This should be no distinguish. No distinguishing between you know it by air thirteen and eighteen and buying a pistol that's when he wanted to be one age. For all guns across the board. I'm tank like so yes as oak high yesterday the state legislature in Florida refused to ban assault weapons. They just said we're not didn't even take cannot promise does this discourage would be fighting such as strong an obstinate legislature. Well obviously with a disappointed but I don't think that this procedural issue should affect the result of our movement. We will continue doing she would admit that we need to do and IBM today our mission is to get people talking. We don't expect to achieve immediate results. Uranium for the long hall hunt. Good yeah yeah absolutely. You know apt after sandy hook most Americans were really hopeful myself included that sensible gun legislation what happened but since when he eighteen there have been eighteen incidents. In which a gun has been fired inside a school. Or on school property just this year. How are you going to make sure as as Kyle said that your movement your mobilization doesn't stop. Right not only are we here today in the State Capitol. We are also students from my school are also they have also started being marched for our lives movement which is not only going to be in Washington DC. But also in cities all around the country. I'm we are going to keep marching there have been school walkouts everywhere. We are definitely going to make sure that this movie continues and other voices continued to be heard and that no one is able to forget this event. In order to prevent mass shootings from happening in the future and limiting this from happening ever again. How this is sad to mail a Washington Post ABC news opinion poll released Tuesday showed that 77% of Americans believe congress is not doing enough. To prevent mass shootings with 62% saying the president has not done enough either on extract. What kind of support which you ask him for. I really S chump look at the broader picture and I think that we yet to come together. Other countries a bipartisan issue and understand that we have to enact mental health reform requiring gun. And we have to have deeper background checks. This has to be both a bipartisan issue and -- the bush to support because at this point it's reasonable logical and it must happen. Then out of presidents must say I really admire all of your political activism and engagements especially given the kind of tragedy all of you just spent trail. I think we can all agree that things I do it's in the it's really amazing and it's very different than things up before our. And I do think that we can all agree that these school shootings are a horrific tragedy if but people who own guns worry about their rights being taken away as to what you guys see as the compromise between Second Amendment supporters. And fashioning things. I have I totally understand the concern and I summoned some aspects I really agree with it. We have to enact PF to make sure they get the middle ground and he can draw a line in the sand that things can spiral out of control. Because owning a gun is is part of the constitution and it's a national ideals Seth and self defense. And gun owners should be scared. Because this is it's one other thought of the fundamental idea of being able to defend themselves told understandable. And congress has to make sure that they enact laws that that distinctively. Make sure. But this can spiral out of control. So a Libya funeral of the accused Jew I'm being at terrorists. People are worried that yet Europe he could be hijacked by the left wing. And that you are tools of the anti gun movement what's your response. I think that that's just absolutely ridiculous. These students who have been speaking on national teeny such as David Hogg and the Gonzales mayor in my classes. And a Gonzales has been a family friend for years. There. Lake but I just there's no other way can put it there obviously real people we've been through this. We unfortunately had to experience is tragic event you know it's not a conspiracy and I think people. I think and the media there honestly just making excuses. Because they can't believe that teenagers can be so eloquent and educated on these issues and it's honestly gone to the point where we have to be because. No one else is speaking up for us this isn't student movement and people are just surprised that students can speak with such eloquence sea and lake. Staff to themselves friends of. Trying to discredit you know by doing that they have a motivation to discredit him. But please note that rate that those people are fringe and when a text and people that are trying to discredit. That is not anywhere near the realm of reality and it's app only apple warrants I do have other quest but I think you're okay. And so Kyle we didn't. Sounds a chillier parts of note. Is there are people in this argument who are very pro gun. And they want to make sure the gun rights are taken away but they're they're really wanna get a middle ground and that's why I think this has become a bipartisan issue we really want to see reform. And the that subject isn't taking away all guns it's making sure that atrocities such as these will never happen again. Being pushed by the left wing it is about human lives student lives it is it is an issue with the morality and humanity. It's not about a political debate between the two parties it's about saving lives. How we know now that the FBI received at least two separate tips about it was true is five months before he opened fire inside her high school. About his desire to kill people there were a lot of disturbing. And even posting a comment that he wanted to be a school shooter so. How does it make you fuel and mailing it FBI may actually have been able to prevent this from happening. I feel that you know honestly. If it strikes a lukewarm at me he notices. Saying that it is its. Almost a 100% negligence they overlook this. And we can't go back in time we cannot look back so all we have to do now we look forward and they should things like this don't happen again. So crowded you would think that the answer to this question would be obvious to fox but I'm. I'm master ask it anyway how is the community do it. Word were hanging in there I mean. You know we're we're here for each other you know I've gotten phone calls hoping you know. Helping people look for their friends and family you know we're we're there for the friends we do know and the ones we don't Wear it after this we're forever family. I have. Dad I garnered a lot of support nationwide and in March they'll be at nationwide protest march for our lives. Weird that a lot of people are involved he had George Clooney over as Steven Spielberg. They will donate to the march what else can you tell us about that event. I really think that it's just it's a movement that's everywhere bring we're everyone's coming together. We understand how important this change must happen and it's great to see people coming from all over the nation coming together to make a change that must happen. Well this. Getting com it's been amazing at the local park facing people from all over the country there's been people have been setting handwritten letters there's been so much support free counseling. Freed of food like the American Red Cross has been here. Misch has been so much love and support and even getting from all over the country. And on it's really important in helping us fuel this movement and taking our. Our grief and turning into action for change in order to honor the victims and to make sure it never happens again could. So. We just won't let Sean know we support you and we send our condolences to the families of the victims what everybody here. Is victim because not you how do you think about all of this so we we are supporting you I won't be at the march I'm gone. Thank all of you for your time today. Because we've got you back every step of the way so don't let anybody tell you what you're doing isn't. There is not meaningful because clearly admits yes clearly it is because. Rice is Cobb buyer and I believe we can actually make a chance you do you do our main limitations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.