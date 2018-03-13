Hillary Clinton says Trump takes US backwards

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss Clinton's comments at a speech in India.
5:05 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hillary Clinton says Trump takes US backwards

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53714965,"title":"Hillary Clinton says Trump takes US backwards","duration":"5:05","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss Clinton's comments at a speech in India.","url":"/theview/video/hillary-clinton-trump-takes-us-backwards-53714965","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.