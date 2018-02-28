Transcript for Jared Kushner's security clearance downgraded

White house senior adviser Jared Kushner just lost access to top secret intelligence when his -- When his security clearance was downgraded. Reportedly there's a concern that foreign government officials are trying to use Kushner's past business dealings to gain leverage at the white house. Duh! People have been saying this. Isn't this what everybody has been saying for months, years? People were worried about the president and his business dealings, perhaps, in Russia and other places around the world and using that and other foreign officials using that as leverage against him. That's why we have the emoluments clause and we don't want the president of the united States or his senior advisers to continue to have these business dealings. What was concerning was the fact that he was making these meetings with foreign officials outside of the knowledge of the national security council. That's exactly what you're not supposed to do. Why did he do that? He was having meetings and not telling nobody. Yeah. That puts all of our safety at risk. It's also though, it's a broader discussion. This is nepotism and I truly believe in the white house nepotism should not play a role in any of this at all and you have two people very close to him whose purpose is not the country, the purpose is the man. Yeah, that's right. That's a problem. That's a problem. This is about serving your country. Mueller is breathing down Jared's neck. I hope he doesn't end up on big brother with omarosa. Because that's the next step, okay, jar. I don't understand how he can work -- how Jared Kushner has been W on, you know, I don't know, peace in the middle East for 15 months without a security clearance. When I applied to be a federal prosecutor my husband was born in Spain but he's a naturalized citizen and I wrote down citizen. It came up in my FBI background check and they delayed my start date because of that. Yeah. So I don't understand how one of the people closest to the president has been working without a security clearance. He gets away with everything. Trump. There are interrim clearances. It's very unusual. We said this before on the show. I don't think anyone should be working in the white house that doesn't have a security clearance. No. You don't have to be a political science major to understand that. This is only going to mushroom for them and get bigger. He's doing the same things they said. He's still there. That's the freaky part. You know what, I have to tell

