Transcript for Jorge Garcia and his family speak out about his deportation to Mexico

The Garcia family has become a powerful symbol of who is really getting impacted by America's immigration policy. Jorge Garcia was brought here from Mexico at age 10. It wasn't his choice to come but he spent three decades building his American dream, becoming a respected and hard-working taxpayer, loving husband, doting father and law abiding good neighbor and citizen. But he was deported on Monday and not even a DACA deal would save him. At 39, he's one year shy of the cut-off age to stay. Right now we are joined by Jorge's wife Cindy, his 15-year-old daughter soleil and his 12-year-old son Jorge junior and their dad joins us live from xico Welcome. So Jorge, after 30 years of living in the U.S., Monday you were separated from your family and deported back to Mexico. Where are you living and how are you doing? Well, right now I'm staying with my aunt. I mean, I'm sad but I'm good. Well, Jorge, you have got your first deportation notice in 2009 but you were allowed to stay in the country wle you made your regular check-ins with ice and continued the process of trying to become a legal citizen. What went wrong? It seems like you were doing everything right. Well, I think what went wrong is that I came into the country without the proper documents as a kid. And now I'm back to my country origin basically to fix my status. Cindy, you say that Jorge has no record. He's paid his taxes, an upstanding member of the community. What do you think happened? Why was he deported out of millions of folks? Why was he deported? He was deported because he came into the country at 10 years old illegally. And we tried to fix the status and the system failed us. It's a broken immigration system. And it needs to be fixed. You had a lawyer. Uh-huh. Because you are on the path of citizenship. You did everything you're supposed to. You got the lawyers. It's not an inexpensive thing to do. So for years you're trying to get this taken care of. He's meeting all the criteria. He's going to ice. He's doing the right thing. What happened with the lawyer? The lawyer in 200 5, we gave her money. She started the paperwork@and what had happened was she never did anything. And when she did, she put wrong wording on the application. So when we went to the judge the judge said this doesn't match, what's going on? We showed him our paper to the judge. He said let me look over your case and I'll give you in writing my decision. He wrote back and said in 90 days you have to leave. We sthougt that. We got a stay of deportation. In 2010 we filed another one. 2011 Obama was in office so we were safe in 2011 until now. You have known since November Jorge was going to be deported. How have you been preparing for this as a family? Thanksgiving was very sad. It was devastating because we knew that our nightmare was coming to life since 2005. We knew he may have to leave but never wanted to face that fact. Christmas was even worse. No Christmas tree, no Christmas lights. It was more that we were grieving. It was a death and we knew the death was coming. But we couldn't show how we felt because we wanted to be strong. We wanted to be healthy and when the day came, it was just devastating. We didn't want to let him go. So now, we hear all the time about everyone is concerned about the young people. Yeah. So you guys are young people. Already millions of children in this country who live in fear every day that this is going to happen to them. How would you -- what would you say to them to give them some hope and to press on and not to stop and be freaking out? Just to like try to at least talk to your father or one other person that got deported, try to talk to them while you have them, mainly focus of being yourself and trying to take care of yourself knowing they're gone but able to focus on school. Just go on even though they're gone even though you miss them or you might cry. There's people that are going to be there to help you to support you. You just have to let it out and just not hold it in. Yeah. You agree with that? Yeah. How you feel? How are you feeling? Sad. Ang angry. You know, the thing that gets me is that he did everything he was supposed to do. He knew he was not legal and he put himself on the path to make it better. Paid taxes. You're not going to get that tax money back. No. We are not going to get no tax money back. He did everything you're supposed to do. Do you think there's a way that you can say to people, listen, family is liies like this are just trying to find the way to get what they need to do. Nobody wants to get deported. Folks want to become citizens but it is very difficult. Very expensive. And you don't always get great people representing you. Helping you. So what do you think we can do? What can we tell people? Tell folks what you need them to know. We need them to know to call thei congressman, call their senators and tell them that we need a D.R.E.A.M. Act. A D.R.E.A.M. Act that will help the people that are alr here living in the shadows that are worried that they may be deported next. It's very hard for the families as you can see. Separating families is not the thing to do. It takes a toll on the children and myself and my children are American citizens and people need to understand that. Jorge, what do you want the president to know? What is your message to him? Well, that we're supposed to only deport people that are criminals and that's not what's going on. They're only basically hurting the economy and separating families just like mine. Cindy, Jorge worked for a landscaping company and was a primary source of income for the family. Are you worried about supporting the kids? Are you getting -- do you have -- do you have some support system? Right now god is going to pull me through this. I have help through the uaw. The other organization is Michigan united. And there's organizations that are willing to step up and help me and my family during this trying time but with god's help and his strength, I will move forward until my husband finds a job. I will have to keep up two households, mine and his. But I believe with god's dream I would be able to do anything because he's giving me the power to speak up for everybody. When do you expect to see Jorge again? We want to try to go in April, but if we don't get a chance to go in April, we're going to go in June when the kids get out of school. So you can see your dad. Yeah. Anything you want to say? We love you. We miss you. We want to hug you. Stay strong. Do you want to say anything to your dad? I love you guys, too. Soleil? It's okay, baby. Thank you y'all for coming because I think it's important for people to understand this is not some random conversation that people -- this is real people's lives. This is real people's lives and if you want to help, elect the people who are going to make sure that this does not happen again. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.