Transcript for Justin Timberlake, hilarious commercials & more: Biggest moments of Super Bowl LII

From herself. There was a lot of speculation over the music performance as pink sang the national anthem but on Saturday she revealed that she was fighting the flu but she managed to make it to the game and something extraordinary. Listen. ??? And the home of the brave ??? Wow. That's what she sounds like with the flu? Can she perform the halftime show next year? Can we have an artist to pull it through? I don't know what you mean. Pink had plenty of kudos but someone else is getting a much more mixed review for his halftime show. Here's some of it. Take a look. ??? I want to rock your body ??? ??? ??? ??? I would die for you ??? ??? got this feeling in my body, c'mon ??? Super bowl selfies. So -- Anybody? A derivative of Michael jacks Jackson, that kind of dancing? Everything is derivative of Michael Jackson. He's supposed to be original. I'm not really a follower. He had so many hits. I was expecting more. I don't know. I needed like pyrotechnics and fire portion. Prince was behind him. Prince felt that holograms were disrespectful. I think he said it was demonic. I agree with that. Demonic. You felt like you were at a party as opposed to a performance. I was so distracted by what he was wearing that I couldn't even look at the performance. What was he wearing? This thing that looked like a paint by numbers. It was a kid -- And the bandana thing? It's a little busy. A lot going on. I got a little heat from his fans last night. I didn't think he was really of the moment. His album hasn't come out. There's so many incredible artists that have done gutsy interviews and said a lot of gutsy things and had a lot of amazing albums and so off tone with where we have been. Wasn't it a scandal Janet Jackson wasn't there. Yes. Bruno Mars wasn't there and that's what we needed. Yeah. Excuse me. Justin Timberlake's album is out. Excuse me. It's O. It just came out. He's got good management. Well I think he should have been -- Who? Louie. Yeah, love that. Ooh, I love that song. My great granddaughter loves despacito. She will sing -- ??? despacito ??? A lot of people just tune into the commercials. You know, I don't know if there were as many as folks were happy with, but this was one that I actually liked. Take a look. ??? Wake up early ??? ??? put on some cologne ??? ??? I really want to go home ??? ??? just got a job as a life guard in Savannah ??? ??? I wanna go home ??? ??? dropping six beats, they call me deejay Nana ??? ??? and I want to go ??? Don't get mad. Get e-trade kiddo. Makes you think. It made you think, right? That is the moment. It's a message that, you know, people should pay attention to because, you know, you don't think of it that way. But yeah, folks are working into their, you know, late 80s and so you might want to -- I just thought when she said, you know, they call me something mama, deejay mama, I said okay, anybody else has favorites? I love that one, too. I liked the Morgan Freeman and the dueling rap going on. That was good. Are you going to show the martin Luther king one? Is that your -- That was an interesting one. They used martin Luther king's voice-over with compelling images and then it was a car commercial. You know. So it sort of cheapens the king. On the other hand, it's nice to hear his words with those images. You don't get to see that very often. I had mixed feelings about it. His words were about service to others. It was from a sermon he gave. I thought that was interesting because I think we did see a lot of commercials that had that angle. Like you know, be a good person, service to others, and maybe that's the time we are in the country. With the water where they help -- Honestly, after they won on Twitter and this morning I was watching so many philly fans light things on fire and jump off the building of the four seasons hotel and eat hoarse crap. Whoever did that, nothing exciting enough in the world that could get me to eat horse crap. I understand most American past times but I don't understand the destruction of your city after a sports victory. Well, what I'm impressed by is climbing up a light post that is greased with Crisco. That excited. Honest to goodness. I couldn't climb up a stool, a foot stool not greased with Crisco. At least olive oil is healthier. The Alexa commercial, did you like that? Anything with Anthony Hopkins. I dug that one a lot. Okay. Like moving on. Moving on. Or out. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.