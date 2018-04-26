Transcript for Kanye West praises Donald Trump on Twitter

One person who is sticking by him is Kanye west. He's been having a love fest online posting the photo and make America great again cap and tweeting that the mob -- not that mob but the collective mob can't make me not love him. We're both dragon energy. He's my brother. And so the question is what do you make of this? And especially after, you know, what is it five years ago whenever bush was in, when he said, you know, bush doesn't like black people because of the way that bush was taking care of hurricane Katrina so I wonder how that -- where the balance is. Where the differences are. There are some memes that say Kanye west doesn't care about black people with the picture of Mr. Bush. Is bush saying that. A meme of bush and says Kanye west doesn't care about black people. Since it's bring your kids to work day I was in the car with my son and he was like all Democrats -- I agree with chance all black people don't have to be democrated and he said maybe what he's talking about in terms of his shoe sales is that he gets a larger percentage of shoe sales so Gabriel was with Kanye and I said what about Kanye and trump sharing dragon energy. He was like -- What's dragon energy. He was done with Kanye at that point. I'm not sure where Kanye is. On a book right now and he's got something -- His album is coming out. He may actually feel like that. Which I -- well, he could be. He could be but that is -- you know, everybody is allowed to change their mind at times but I've found that given the amount of heat he put on bush, I found -- I found this to be very interesting because I don't know, I don't see -- I don't see a balance and maybe bush didn't have dragon energy. Yeah. I mean, I think he also referenced something about Obama so he has -- whether his facts are straight or not -- Talking about Chicago. Saying that for eight years Obama didn't do anything about Chicago so at least he had a train of thought that he was trying to follow so -- He's in the sunken place. He's in the sunken place. I'm sorry. I just want to say something about this. You know, Obama's job was not to be the president of black people. Okay. That wasn't why he was elected. Obama's job was to be the president of everybody. Whether you liked him or not, okay, so this argument, that's the same argument as he wasn't black enough. But you know what, every time he said something that had to do with black people everybody's heads exploded so make up your mind. Do you want -- you know, and he's not the president anymore. He's not the president anymore and just not for nothing a whole lot of people, black, white, Asian, Latino got health care from this president.

