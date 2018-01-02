Transcript for Will Kathy Griffin ever make a comeback?

You know, we have a friend called Kathy Griffith and she's controversial. Sometimes she's up, sometimes she's down. You know, people are wondering is it time for her to make a return? She's on the cover of the Hollywood reporter. She's taken a lot of hits for a bad mistake. Yeah. But is it forgivable? People said during one of the new year's broadcasts, you know, ooh, I miss Kathy griffin. Yeah. Can you in this day and age step in it, realize you're in it, wipe it off, step back out, walk a little bit, you know, and then make a comeback better and stronger? Well, she apologized already. I think when you have this president who steps in it and stays in it and it doesn't stick, I mean, I think absolutely she should have the opportunity to come back. I mean, her career has been exterminated. I know. Do we have no forgiveness? I think it's enough a punishment she suffered quite a bit. The first time I saw that photo of her holding trump's head I literally gagged because I didn't understand what it was. There are people that you can forgive her. I used to be a big fan of hers. I remember buying her book and watching her specials. I thought she was funny and still is. But there are some artists that when you take an extreme political tone, I won't see Sean movies. I won't consume anything she puts out in the world again. You can dislike the president but I don't think anyone on this show defended that photo she took! No. It reminded me of ISIS and what ISIS does to our soldiers and I did not forgive her. I do not want to have anything to do with her. I mean, I don't control this show but if she came on this show I would definitely have some words for her and I think it's fine if some people want to forgive but it's a much more difficult road for me. You don't open the door to a conversation which we don't have time to have which is do you boycott the artist because you disagree with the artist's philosophy. I do do that. I wouldn't go to a Mel Gibson movie frankly but he's not that talented trulifully. I would go. There before the grace of god go us all. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.