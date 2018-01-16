Transcript for Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million to 'Time's Up'

So, actor Mark Wahlberg donated his $1.5 reshoot salary for "All the money in the world" to the time's up legal fund. Yeah. In his co-star Michelle Williams' name. A week after it was reported she was only paid $1,000, people are criticizing him for waiting too long to do it. You can't win for trying, man. I mean -- he's doing such a good thing. He recognizes the wage disparity between him going obviously and doing his reshoots and she getting paid $80 a day. I don't know why we're criticizing him for this. I wish they would have just paid her the $1.5 million. Why did he have to give up his? They were represented by the same agency. I know maybe agents don't talk to each other. Hay have the same agent. Oh. Okay. Now. That's weirder. That makes it weird person the agency I suppose donated $500,000. Why not negotiate in good faith for both men and women and maybe they both donate the $1.5 million. What could have happened, he might not have had a reshoot cluz in his contract. Think that's what sit. You're talking about mark Wahlberg. One of top ten grossing movie stars in the world. That means big money. It's business at the end of the day. Show business. It's a lot of money. He does swing a big axe in the film world. If he didn't have a reshoot clause -- Which he may not have. And they came back to him and say, we need you for this time. He says, I'm already on project two, three, four. I promised this week to my family. Now you want three days out of the week? It's going to cost you. That could have happened sflp a lot of things could have happened. It's easier to say, he should have. What he's done is donated the money. And he's donated the money. And we think it's great. Michelle thought it was great. We go from there. Perhaps now, studios, when you're doing reshoots with folk, maybe the idea is to start with everybody getting the same thing and going from there. As opposed to having such a disparity. I'm just suggesting. I don't make movies anymore. What do I know? I agree. That would be a great place to start. But, you know, someone givers up $1.5 million? Okay. Give them a couple of days to think about it. Because they pounced on him and they beat the hell out of him for a week. And then he did it. He did the right thing. But they still wanted the pound of flesh. It wasn't enough. I worry about some of the signals we're sending. Zpland also think that we can't -- this is a lot all at once. This movement is about six months. Men are trying. I think Mark Wahlberg is great example. He gave $1.5 million after he was called out on it. I don't think all men everywhere need to be vilified and ostracized. There are good men in all industries, all med Yoo as well. There apparently also happens to be the worst ones in the entire world. Other than ISIS. Excuse me. Well, we have good men. We have good women. We have bonehead women. We have bonehead men. This is the world at large. Yeah. And you don't know who someone is until you meet them. We hope for the best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.