Transcript for Mitt Romney announces run for Utah Senate -- will he run for president in 2020?

For Goodell. Yeah. I think politics is flash back Friday because Mitt Romney announced he's running for senate in the state of Utah. People think he's warming up for a white house run in 2020. Will voters look at him differently this time? Does he look a little different to people this time around? What do you think? N comparison to the current president. Well -- I think that's what it is. His problem is that he went full trump after trump was election. Remember he had frog legs and did a press pool meeting and said he's going to be a great leader and petitioning to become secretary of state. I don't know if it's the one who was so hard on president trump during the election or the one meeting with him having frog legs. I will say 85% of Republicans in Utah support him. 18% of Democrats in Utah support him. I think we're going to be okay, guys, with this. The mormons in Utah did not vote for trump whereas the evangelicals did. Those binders of women, he's back. I will never forget what he said in the secret video in 2012. When he said there are 47% of the people who will vote for president Obama no matter what. There are 47% of people who are dependent upon the government who believe they are victims, who believe the government has responsibility to care for them, they're entitled to health care, food, housing, and my job is not to worry about those people, I'll never convince them they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives. Who was he talking about? He was at a fundraiser. 47% of the people that would vote for president Obama. Everything that happened during the election, and thought it was taken out of context and we talk about on this show why trump became elected and I will say when you vilify Mitt Romney and president bush, my husband says this, when you cry wolf long enough sometimes the beast shows up and when you see someone misogynistic against women, like grab her in the blank makes Mitt Romney look pretty good. It was a different time. He did. But you're wondering which Mitch Romney is going to show up. I think it's going to be the anti-Trump. I don't know if you saw the video but in the video he says quote, Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world, Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion. I think that's a pretty -- That's not a veiled response. He's pointing the finger. One thing about him though, I must say he was sort of scared to come on this show. Romney. Well -- I asked president Obama that time. Remember, whoopi? I said why doesn't Romney come on. He said he's afraid of you and whoopi and I said wow. If he's afraid of us how about around the country. People are intimidated by -- He's a big deal. He's scared of whoopi and me? C'mon. You are intimidating. If you can't hack it on this show then you really shouldn't be running for president. I will agree with joy on that. I like Mitt Romney. I don't know. He's a decent man.

