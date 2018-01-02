Transcript for Parental control needed for Trump news?

because I think it's really -- someone was floating the that we should maybe find parental guidances when they say to watch this or -- I don't watch much TV. I know. It's crazy. When this particular man speaks on television because one side is saying, well, you know, it's really hard for kids, you know, it's hard for me, my wife doesn't like him, I do like him. You know, my kid is walking by going, you know, down with this. And it's like I don't want that in a 6-year-old. Or should we try to find a different way to have the dialogue? I don't know that a parental advisory every time the present is speaking is appropriate. It feels a little like censorship to me. But when he made the comment about And also talked about Haiti where my family, where my husband's family is from, I had to have a difficult conversation with my kid because I was fearful that he would get to school and someone would say oh, your family is from Because some kids can be mean and it was so hurtful to me that that came from the president of the United States. So, you know, what does that do to our children? Because I think our children -- people aspire to be the president. When you ask what do you want to be when you grow up. They feel that the presidency is so sacred but when you see this coming from the top, I wonder what effect is that going to have on children? There used to be a time when something really magical about the white house and being the person that takes care of people. When I thought of the president, I thought of him and hopefully one day her as the person that cares about everyone and he or she would put aside what they personally want or believe to make sure the majority of people under their care were okay. Yeah. This is the first experience I've had where I don't trust that the man making the decisions cares about me. Really. I don't believe he does. It's not a Republican or a Democrat thing because we had a nice conversation about your dad in the commercial break. Yeah. I believe your dad is the kind of man that if he were president he would care about everyone. His policies might be different than I would want for everybody but he has a heart. I don't believe your dad would have been the man that would say any country is not welcome. Right. It's not Republican or Democrat. There's something about this man in particular that is sullying what we believe this country was supposed to be. We've seen it before. We've seen it with Nixon. We've seen people -- even Nixon had more care about the constitution and the office of the president than this man. That's true. Even Bill Clinton for all of his things, he was still trying to do stuff that took care of people. This man -- You know, now that you mention Bill Clinton, when he had that affair with Lew incidence swi, kids were now feeling this type of sex, you know what it is, was okay. It wasn't sex anymore either. A real effect on children. I agree with joy on this. I remember finding out about oral sex from president Clinton and having a uncomfortable conversation and I'll never forget hearing about it when I was in the car with my father and he goes god, and it immediately -- I'll never forget that. I don't have children. I'm not a mother, so I don't know what age is appropriate for what but I will say talking about violence in the Iraq war, talking about oral sex, things like that, I do obviously there's incendiary language used in this presidency but even when he was campaigning I remember him talking about his hands. Yeah. That was the moment that I remember physically reacting and being like, you know, this is a different level. I will say I don't believe in censorship in general. Whatever you want to teach your children they should be aware of what's going on in the world and unless it's completely -- even like the Have a conversation with your son and say, this isn't appropriate. I was forced to. I had to. It's a teachable moment. It is a teachable moment but I just want to put this out because, you know, we grew up under very different regimes. You know, there was a time in this country in my lifetime when my mom could not vote. Okay. Yeah. Everyone wasn't always that welcoming but you knew there was a fight going on. Right. And everybody was involved in the fight. It was a tussle. It was -- everybody was involved. Different colors. It was all kinds of folks. And I just feel now that we don't -- because we're not seeing that for our children, not seeing the fight back against this kind of language, they're not seeing the fight back, it's not being touted, we don't speak this way, this is not how we do things because I think we have to reeducate the man at the top and remind him that little kids are listening. They are listening. They are listening and we have to find a better way. Yes, I know we got to go. We'll be right back.

