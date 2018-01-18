Transcript for Porn star Stormy Daniels gives interview on alleged Trump affair

I don't know if you know about this but there's some stormy weather. At the white house right now. Rumors are swirling that porn star stormy Daniels wassing paid by you know who to keep quiet about their sexual relationship they had back in 2006. In touch magazine reprinted an article written about it in 2011. Does anybody care about this? Yes, we do care about this. I don't know if the evangelicals care because they don't care about what he does. It goes against their religion. They don't care. As long as he gets whatever they want. Doesn't that surprise you. 80% of them voted for him Ven though he said grab them by the stuff and everything. But having an affair with a porn star when your wife just had a baby means -- We're at point where he's done so much stuff that it's hard to pinpoint what the most shocking thing he's done. I wasn't shocked by it at all. This hasn't been corroborated by any news wrought lets. They all had the opportunity to run the story and decided not to. She decided at the last minute. She pulled out joy. And she did this. She may have been paid to pull out, too. Stop it. Paid to pull out. 130 grand. Just say. Did you read the article. He was a lousy lover. He screamed out his own name. Go ahead. Compared it to his daughter. Oh, yeah, that's disgusting. This tabloid has been sued by Blake Shelton and he won. It was not an actual fact. It wasn't a story or hearsay. She did an interview with them and they have the recording of the interview. So he said these things. Is she a liar or is she $130,000 richer? Richer. The affair took place right after Melania gave birth to Barron. Kind of sciccy for Melania. I'm fascinated by the evangelicals sticking with trump after so many salacious stories that have come out and the infamous P tape. But what's fascinating is the more moms some to have more of a problem with this. They went less to trump and that is the fascinating take on this. Especially given it more than likely Mitt Romney is going to be the new senator from Utah. Why don't the evangelicals turn on him? Doesn't make sense because the Republicans are supposed to be family values. I'm a person of faith myself. Evangelical? I am not. Okay. No shame but I am not. But I feel like we talk about this earlier, we're missing out on what the bible says. We're supposed to love each other. We're not supposed to point fingers. When you get to a point where you have a candidate not loving his own wife, not loving the people in the country, not loving immigrants or black folks, that makes him a no whether he's cheating on Melania or not. How anyone can say they follow god and this man I don't see how the two mix. They don't. I know what the answer is though. We all know. What is the answer? We know the answer. They're more interested in abortion than they are in anything alive already. So that's the real thing. They got Neil Gorsuch and like what he's doing based on that one thing.

