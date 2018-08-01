Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham gives message to 'Dreamers', talks North Korea

So we're back with senator Lindsey graham. Go ahead. You were following up with something. We were talking about whether trump was a kook or not. Yeah. Right now I want to ask you if the kook is going to get immigration fixed. You and I know this and you've been working on this for decades as has John McCain. There are millions of young people whose lives are in limbo d.r.e.a.m.ers, DACA recipients. The president said he's in a deal making mood. Congress said they want to do it. What would you tell d.r.e.a.m.ers today? What would you tell them is going on? Give them some help. In three minutes. Help is on the way. John McCain got me involved in immigration. Arizona it's a big deal with broken borders. Senator McCain led the way to find a fairway to fix it. Be fair to the 11 million who broke the law but fix it and move forward as a nation. We're really close. Trump ran a harsh campaign on immigration. Wouldn't it be Iran ig and Poe we tick if it was Donald Trump who got it over the line. We gave the 11 million a pathway to citizenship, controlled our order and had more legal immigration. It died in the house. Trump can do it when Obama and bush couldn't. He's got the absolute support of the base. I'm meeting with general Kelly, a bunch of Democrats and Republicans to see if we can find a way for a wall for border security. In some way you need a law. Do away the diversity lottery. Deal with migration. Give the DACA kids, plus others the D.R.E.A.M. Kids a chance to stay in the country. This is the only country they know. If you told them go home, they would go back to the house they live in since they were six. Most Americans have no animosity to these people. Most Americans want to fix a broken immigration state. Why am I helping him? Somebody better deal with north Korea before they get a missile. He's our president. He's taken our gloves off against ISIS? Does it help when he says mine is bigger than yours? Does that help? I'm not sure it helps. What we did before this didn't help. Kim Jong-un didn't -- Kim Jong-un wasn't coming for us like he is now. Come on now. You know this. Men don't want to hear you're small or this or that. It becomes this ridiculous -- You know what's ridiculous is for us to have a nuclear missile to hit us. Donald Trump is the president that has to do deal with this. Now ear really scaring us. He's got the best national security team around him. General Mcmasters, general Kelly, there's hope. Thank you to is the senator. We'll be right back. ???

