Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham on Russia probe, 'Fire and Fury,' and comments from Bannon

since I was just 12 yearold. So please welcome a man I lovingly call my bastard uncle, South Carolina senator Lindsey graham. Thank you. Thank you. I do call you that. I've been called a bastard a lot, but not that much. I appreciate it. So the reason -- The show's not over. The reason you have known Meghan since she was little is because you and her dad have been best friends. Yeah. He's an awesome dude. Yes, he is. We don't wanna -- You know this was not the question I would be asking, but I would forced to ask this question. Tell us something don't know about Meghan. On television? Yes. Her father said she was a pain in the ass. I am. Coming from him that must hurt. He's a pain in the ass. Remember 2008, remember reverend Wright. Yeah. The reverend was kind of out there on stuff. The bottom line there was a real debate in the campaign to go after Obama because of some of the things reverend Wright said. John was very reluctant to do that. A lot of people pushed him in that direction because rev Rand Wright was out there. We had a meeting. I don't remember where it was. I don't remember how old you were. It was before 2008 and Meghan said, dad, don't do it. It's not right. All the smart people shut up. John said, yeah you're right, Meghan. Those were different times. He listened to her is the key. Not so much he listened to her, but that she was brave enough to say things. No. But the way she said it everybody listened to her. Thank you, Lindsey for that. And your dad lost, but he lost with dignity. Can we get you to weigh in on hot topics? Totally. Michael Wolff's book -- Which I'm not in. "Fire and fury" is causing many headaches for the white house. In it Bannon suggests trump doesn't understand how much trouble he's in over Russia as well as claims of money laundering. Is trump not taking Mueller's investigation serious enough and how concerned do you think he should be? Here's what I think. I think Mr. Mueller should be able to do his job without being interfered with. Thank you. So. My view of Russia, the Russians hacked into the DNC, stole their e-mails. Perhaps the RNC as well. That's right. But they didn't use those. They hacked into po December to's e-mails and Clinton's e-mails and gave them to wikileaks who selectively leaked them throughout the campaign. The Russians did a number on us. I hate Putin. I think we should be looking into what Russia did. The trump campaign says they didn't collude. What does that mean? It's against the law to take something from a foreign government. You can talk to them all you want to, but youch can't sit down with them and help you get legted. There's no evidence of colluding yet. I think Mueller should lookment you've got the trump tower meeting where don June and several others are meeting with Russians, they're offering to help. We have yet to find out if they take up on that offer. Didn't don junior say I love it. Yes. Let's see if anything comes from that. Would you describe that meeting as treasonous and unpatriotic? No. It's a dumb meeting. I wouldn't have took it. If someone came to me and said the Russians want to help you I would say no thank you. There were as there. That's not a crime. The crime would be taking something of value from a foreign government. Mueller I think he's the right guy at the right time. I brought up some stuff about the investigation that bothers me. The FBI agent looking into the Clinton e-mail problem I've got a real problem with him. The bottom line is we can't let anybody be above the law. You don't try people in the press. Let Mr. Mueller do his job and make sure next time we defend ourselves sbens the Russians. They're coming after us again. Can I follow up. Yeah. How do Republicans keep trump from firing Mueller? If he does fire him, what the hell do we do then? The president said he beliefs Mr. Mueller will treat him fairly. I also believe that. The president can't fire Mueller. The only person that can fire Mueller is somebody at the department of justice for cause. I've got legislation with Corey booker that says you can't -- if a special counsel is fired, judges can look and see whether or not it was for cause. I think we should all want to protect somebody like Mr. Mueller. I don't think president trump is going to fire Mr. Mueller. There is no reason to fire Mr. Mueller. Let Mr. Mueller do his job and Mr. Trump our president should focus on his day job. I'm glad you said that. Go ahead, Meghan. You know, Bannon stated in the 2016 trump tower meeting it was treasonous between Russia and don junior. Last night he walked that back saying he was talking about Paul manafort not trump junior. What do you think about that? I have no idea. I think he's feeling the heat. Watch who you talk to. He's not denying it or saying I didn't say this. He's saying I didn't say this about don junior. I don't know what the hell he said. He said that's not what I meant. He also said that don junior was going to be cracked like an egg on national television. What do you think about that? I think Mr. Mueller is going to do his job fairly. I'm not going to read a book. Don't y'all think we should let Mr. Mueller do his job snfrmt. Yes. But it seems as though there's a drum beat from some in your party to discredit Mueller to bring him down. I hear it every day. That happened with Ken star. It still continues to go forward? The bottom line is there's reason to look at what Russia did. The Russians did it. The Russians hacked into the DNC. I'm a Republican. And the RNC. But they didn't use it against us, but they could next time. An attack on one party is an attack on all. It was the Democrats today. It could be us tomorrow. In a democracy if you don't have each other's back on stuff like this, you lose control of the democracy. If you say there doesn't look like collusion at the moment -- We don't know. There's reason to know. Why did trump try to stop Comey from investigating Flynn? He could fire Mr. Comey because he doesn't like the way he looks. You've can't fire somebody for a corrupt purpose. You work at the pleasure of the president, the FBI director does. If you fire him for a corrupt purpose like stopping an investigation then you're getting into trouble. I don't know why. There are five reasons he said he fired Mr. Comey. This is one thing Mr. Mueller is looking at. On the other side, the FBI agent in charge of the Clinton investigation hated trump's guts, which is fine. You have your own opinions. There are things he said about creating an insure policy against trump being elected is what bothers me. The department of justice the needs looked at too. The number four guy in the justice department's wife worked for fusion gs. I don't mind that his wife worked there, but did he work on the case his wife was working on. Can I ask a crazy question? Sure. Did senators and congressmen sit and do hours of investigation on these e-mails? Didn't you go over the Benghazi stuff and didn't you spend a whole bunch of time on this? I didn't spend any time on the Clinton investigation. I don't want to try her. Can you imagine what it would be like to go back and try your political opponent. I want to know if the system is working. You may not like trump which is fine, but nobody can take the law in their own hands. Do you think that's tainted the investigation? . We have to go to a commercial break. We'll be right back with more from senator Lindsey graham.

