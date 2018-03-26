Transcript for Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview

After much hype, "60 minutes" aired their interview with stormy Daniels where she said she did sleep with you know who and that someone warned her to keep quiet about it after she did this interview in "In touch" magazine back in 2011. Take a look. And said to me leave trump alone, forget the story. Then he leaned around and looked the my daughter and said that's a beautiful little girl. It would be a shame if something happened to her mom, then he was gone. You took it as a direct threat? Absolutely. I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class and my hands were shaking so much I was afraid I was going to drop her. Did you ever see the person again? No. Did argue to the police? No. Why? Because I was scared. Hey. What was your takeaway from that? Well, they don't know who threatened her. No one knows. She said that she would recognize who it was. I'm sure it was not, you know, direct people like trump or Cohen, those people who we would know. But it's interesting to look up Michael Cohen's background. I'll read you a quote. In 2011, Cohen described his job, quote, if somebody does something Mr. Trump doesn't like, I do everything in my power to resolve it to Mr. Trump's benefit. I'm going to come at you, grab you by the neck -- another grabber -- and I'm not going to let you go until I'm finished. Okay? In 2015 he told a reporter investigating claims that trump had assaulted ex-wife ivanka -- and I'm going to leave out the expletives. Tread very lightly because what I'm going to do to you is going to be disgusting. He is -- he speaks like a thug to me. But wouldn't she have recognized him? Ivana, not ivanka. Wait a minute, let me clear this up. Not against ivanka. Iva Ivana, the first wife. Right. I'm asking, if it was him, would she not have recognized him? But he could have one of his henchmen go over there. I see. I've said it before. I know a lot of people are saying, it doesn't matter, it's just about an affair. I give the American people more credit. I think the American people are concerned about the fact that he had an affair with an adult film star right after his wife had a child. I think they are concerned that he paid money to shut her up so obviously he thought it was important. I think the American people cared enough when it was John Edwards that they prosecuted him for exactly the same thing. That was different. I think it's the same type of behavior legally. I don't agree with you. I think the affair, the whole sordid thing about it, his base does not care about that. It's up to Mueller to go after the legal part of this story. They are no longer the -- There, you got to read this thing. Trump has denied having an affair with stormy Daniels. I just wanted to say they can not claim the moral high ground

