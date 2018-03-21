Transcript for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, Summer Zervos: Trump's biggest opponents?

??? Stormy Monday ??? You love the stormy stuff. Stormy is like the Norma ray of the porn industry. Stormy Daniels' lawyer, not starmy Daniels, but our lawyer will be here on Monday. Yes, he will. Now, reportedly, the transcript of the lie detector test that stormy passed, former playmate Karen Mcdougal is suing so she can break her silence about the alleged affair and the defamation suit filed by an apprentice contestant who claims that he kissed and groped her was just okayed by a judge. So who should he be most worried about? It's a trifecta. It is. He's got the world coming at him. What's the most legally powerful one, sunny? I'm very interested in the defamation claim because -- Clarify which one that is. That I think is summer. Isn't that summer? She's saying we had this affair and he's called her a liar. So now she's suing him for defamation. And when you sue someone for defamation, their only defense is that it isn't true. So now we get to find out all the parameters of their relationship. Didn't he call -- The arrangement, if he's calling her a liar. I'm sorry, she's claiming groping and kissing. There's a whole batch of them, 10, 12, ie lost track. Over 16. And he called them all liars too. Yeah. They could all bring defamation cases. What happens then if they prove defamation? If they prove it we all know that they had these affairs and we also get to know, I think, the financial arrangements and if he did this all with campaign money, I think he would have violated the law. Well that's the only -- sorry, Meghan. Go ahead. The only link I was trying to make is we all -- as Meghan I think was saying, we all pretty much know he most likely did these things so that's not shocking. Where is it the kicker? Is it if it leads to the campaign? I think so, campaign finance. And the hush money too. Hush money, does that make it bad? I would think hush money is also illegal in a campaign, right? Depends on where the funds came from. Like we talked about, yes, more than likely he slept with these women and paid them off, great. I'm more petrified at the idea that we have Sarah Huckabee Sanders going on TV who won't answer whether or not the Russian elections were free and fair. It's not that it's not -- I understand why people are interested. I get it, but we are talking about our president possibly have negotiations with Kim Jong-un and apparently he can't even read a note card enough to say don't congratulate Putin. We're talking about a hypothetical situation of nuclear war. Sorry if I can't get spun up on porn allegations. I don't think it's getting spun up. I think what it is, it's like a giant pie. It's a pooh pie. Where do you cut first? Is it stormy, is it the -- I mean, because no matter where you do it, it's going to be a mess. But I also think -- Wait. We got to go. We got to go. We'll be right back. Announcer: Still ahead,

