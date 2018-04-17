-
Now Playing: Sean Hannity disputes claim Michael Cohen represented him
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen under criminal investigation
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti respond to those questioning her credibility
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti on whether Cohen will turn on Trump
-
Now Playing: Starbucks manager departs after fallout from arrests
-
Now Playing: James Comey on how losing a child changed him as a leader
-
Now Playing: James Comey responds to Trump's tweets
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of killing her husband, doppelganger
-
Now Playing: Barbara Bush surrounded by family amid failing health
-
Now Playing: Sen. McCain recovering after intestinal surgery
-
Now Playing: US, UK warn of Russian hackers' targeting homes
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet with Japanese prime minister
-
Now Playing: Sean Hannity disputes Michael Cohen's claim he was a client
-
Now Playing: CEO wants to meet with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks
-
Now Playing: Video footage shows accused killer befriending alleged victim: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Former first lady Barbara Bush suffering from congestive heart failure
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video shows police shooting in Texas
-
Now Playing: Spring storm floods subway stairwells and platforms in New York City
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing on San Diego hilltop