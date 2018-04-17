Transcript for Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti respond to those questioning her credibility

Stormy your interview with Anderson Cooper was one on sixty minutes is one of the most watched interviews in a long time. But there was a rumor going around that you were high. During your sixty minutes interview people were saving your pupils Wear dilate yeah. Early dialing it down my back if they are actually. What what do you say about I say that it's ridiculous. That there's no way I could have given an almost three hour interview it's that that's still in made sense and an articulate. If I was hired without leaving wants to go to the bathroom and what is just ridiculous and completely false anyone in this you know that I don't do that. And here's the other thing that I would have never allowed a client to give an interview high and even if you believe that I would. The journalists to sixty minutes and Anderson Cooper had not Hooper would not sit down for an interview this magnitude was someone that they thought was high in this suggestions that sort of. Okay. Went on my mind is after the interview Maureen touted New York Times she wrote this whole opinion piece about how. Women because it is something you said in the interview that women having sex with and then not even attracted so when he says something like that you know that you weren't to sixty it would twenty some. And it's like I I'm interested in your thoughts on this subject you know I don't understand why anyone would have sex with someone they've unless you're married to them and ethnic. I have. That's it was someone in not attracted to when you don't have to go below or yeah why. I think a lot of for reasons and I'm not gonna presume to know what any woman is thinking and that moment of course but you could say it's you know it. I know women have suffered men out of pity power because it would they didn't know how to say no and and by they felt like they put themselves in this position where it being more difficult for more troublesome for them long term to say now which is the you know sort of are I was that. You know that they perhaps the server repercussions may socially or financially or with their jobs if they say no. And some people just you know like what notches and emboldening there's so many different reason mustn't be honest that would make. Did you do it it was just something in your head at seven I'm going to be on Celebrity Apprentice a budget this was that they were at all and that very moment no. And that Lebanon slowly later as a follow maybe. Something good can come out of it but at that very moment I sort it was like. And I blanked Tyson did S hitting him. I am not. Now I'll act you know he says that Karen MacDougall said that trump offered her money after they had sex did he offer you money now. Capsule enough. Can I ate and thought like oh my gosh I wonder if he's going TO. Medic kind of brace myself but he didn't. There was no that's the other thing I wanna like make very clear there was. It was not prostitution because there is absolutely no solicitation. No agreement and no money exchanged storming he think it's fair that some people are questioning your credibility in this situation because you are a porn star. Absolutely not I think that what I do for a living should not matter. Then it what I do for a job doesn't impact my ability to know right from wrong or to tell Petraeus. I really fat by the way in a 100%. This question is one that I really wanted to ask you because I'm curious you are clearly failing woman is make your daughter has spent. And he thought about the implications of all of this on and the trump family I've thought about everything. But every different way a million times more than I probably should think about things by Leo I've. Sons all this happened I'm averaging about two hours a night sleeping so I've literally thought of every thing. And you know that's between heaven is failing to you know. You think that it's just off its me. Kill that I you know I come from a political family and it would it this would. I would probably have to be on medication I mean I just can't imagine and I understand yesterday he did it get out this they he's the completely in the wrong as well but. Jay any not just what I mean there are no no I can't rest as long I know how do you know gap zone act. People coming up to you. Saying staffers as we all know this happens Thais sent out on a daily basis are maybe it doesn't halves mile bomb. Tell people what it's been like for you and your family to be out yeah I guess if I had to choose one word I would say. Intense. And it's it's. It's both sides. I've had women. Come up to me and just. Profusely thanked me and and put me on this pedestal is they lake. All my guys here you know thank you for inspiring me and and here you know and a I'm calling. And and then on the other side that I have cable does regularly come up to me you asked about my family my husband had a terrible accident. We could Togo and restaurant where are young daughter and people just come up and say the most horrible things and front of a child. And oh we don't believe you your worthless. Your you know Europe or you deserve to die your child should be euthanized all my usage even messages that I can have you deserve your kid to be taken away you deserve her to be put to sleep because she's better off than with you. And then like literally the very next sentence will be like. Your national treasure. As I could wait wait behind it make it's just episodes and had. So yeah if we read. Email us if we if we just randomly picked a hundred emails today that her and I did it and we read that first one we put it we could not read them on network television there Soledad yeah. There is okay threatening Louisiana over the top I mean there's a lot of crazy people out there and it is very day right now to tell exactly what we hear from a lot of yeah.

