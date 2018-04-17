Transcript for Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti reveal sketch of man who allegedly threatened her

Recently sat down with the forensic artist a very well no one mom who created a sketch of the alleged suspects based on your memory from that day and now you're ready to reveal that sketch. For the first time can we take a look at that there if you. Without. And to your recollection is is this bad the person that threaten you absolutely looks exactly like that person. Stormy why did you village you can go to the police originally when we're threatened or 22 things first I was scared as expressly what he's homey not to do. And I went home and like regrouped and is I was going to because always feel like you should staffers avenues report it. But the problem with that in this particular case is stance would it I would have gone of the police it would've gone OK a man approached me. This is what he said to me to really you know leave mr. trump alone and their very next question that detect what asking. What was somebody's legally mr. topple on me and I would have had to answer that question. Which was not public at the time and I would have had a tol the plea an entire police department and police reports are public record I know that her hacked. I had sex with Donald chopped and then the whole world would amount and I was in the process of trying to. Quiet sadder figure out what what to do and and honestly I was just afraid and I didn't want everyone to know I didn't want my family. To find out that way. It ended when my wife turned upside down. When you were speaking to news organizations that would likely be attacked this too including ABC you never brought up a threat so why now. Because I knew would be asked the question that you're asked you just asked me like what did he say anything. And I did tell quite a few people actually. Come from back then and ended to tell I told a family members and two friends and people that I worked went. And I mean it's obvious she just didn't sit down with a sketch artists and I mean fabricate that some is a very detailed and statue that was created by a woman by the name of Lois Gibson she is that. World record for the most identification gel works with the FBI and mom no law enforcement all around the country and end she found. She found storm to be very credible and is highly confident the sketch and we hope that it's got. Saul I'm in a lot of memory and this is set for many years ago it was seven years and you remember it to that TT Al Amin looks like actors on I that's why he stood out did is because I thought. Honestly that he was you know sort of handsome. Well that's what I saw when I was parking of the donuts monies husband united kid I as somebody threat but he but I Lanston. A want to finish answering my question tonight and honestly one of the main reasons I didn't saving us because I didn't tell my husband would. At the time I didn't want pay him to be upset with me and then I felt like honestly it so much time passed us. Embarrassed to say something and have them say your husband a lot about the incident it with the UN trumpet at that point California he did and I that in my I don't doesn't know so to go home and be like at his diet packed meat oh and by the way he did this because this is my. And it want him to think I was about mom heard that put our daughter in danger I and is it now might well have you can't get this. Over to the authorities you know what I in the position of religion and who we've shared it went from what the context of damage -- but what we will say is this is that. We're offering a 100000 dollar reward. For information leading to the identification. Of this man. And if people go to. They can send us the information. Out I don't. I'll put that yes I did I. If you send us information that you have if you positively identify him we're gonna pay a 100000 dollars coz we wanna get to the bottom of who this is. We think we know who sent him you do if we want to confirm it might just need it regularly over quickly the sketch is not evidence that underlying story is true the scene to put that out. All that legal ease here I was I appreciated him Gelman got its outcome looks exactly like that that you got something to that description and because it seven years old will hold up in a court of why at this. Person is able to be identified we believe it will and in fact Lois Gibson has worked with. Cases that have been much longer than seven years of age and and that has been very successful in getting identifications and having. Things like that holed up in a quarter loss and we're confident that. This is going to be another instance that and we're hopeful that someone we know that someone knows something this man. Bragged to someone or told somebody about it and we're gonna get to the bottom of this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.