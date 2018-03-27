Transcript for Stormy Daniels suing Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation

Welcome to "The view." Welcome to "The view!" So, stormy Daniels. The stormy Daniels fallout continues. And now stormy has let sir sights on the new fie's lawyer, Michael Cohen. She's suing him for defamation. Cohen's lawyer doesn't seem to be sure about it. She claim to have a relationship with Donald Trump. She's lying? I wasn't there. Michael Cohen wasn't there. Mr. Trump says she's lying. She spent four hours on a couch with him. And then they had sex one time, according to what she says. Mr. Trump denies it. Who cares? This happened 12 years ago. So his lawyer's lawyer can't flat-out say that stormy is not telling the truth. And that's what the whole case is based on, right? The whole defamation case. How much pressure does this put on the white house now? To the point it happened 12 years ago, right? Don't you remember during one of the debates, trump dragged out clienten's accusers. That happened 27 years ago. So obviously, kit be current and at the moment and relevant when they want it to be. I hate that they keep on saying, who cares? It's 12 years ago. I care. I care. I care about not only the fact -- the moral fact about cheating on your wife after she's just had your child. I also care about the payoff. The silencing of win. I care about the alleged threats against stormy Daniels. These are things that we, as Americans, Republican or Democrat, should care about. And when it comes to the defamation case, I think it's brilliant. I mean, we met with Michael avenatti yesterday. It's brilliant. It's brilliantly drafted. When you file a defamation case, your only defense is it isn't true. That means that the president may have to be deposed. Michael Cohen may have to be deposed. And defamation suits are being used all over the country when women are called liars. And 63% of Americans polled believe the women. They believe the women. What was weird about the interview was, when he said, it doesn't mat E, who cares. It doesn't matter. Yet they're pulling out the paperwork they made her sign. If it doesn't matter, be consistent. Either it doesn't matter or move on. The idea that they're legally punishing her and this stuff is dredged up and it doesn't matter. Does it matter or does it not matter? That's the talking points that these guys do. It's not relevant. Who cares? Fake news. So fake gnat it's real. Mm-hmm. And it's coming after you, okay. Yeah. Because, you know, I think that most people -- just get that a lot of this is smoke and mirrors. You know. Because, there's a lot going on in Washington. People are missing a lot of stuff. You know. And there's Russia's happening. All kinds of other stuff. He's doing all kinds of stuff. It's kind of interesting. It's like watching halfway decent television. Though the lawyer on lawyer action is fascinating. We were all on a thread last night. The bell that was ding congress to, that was all in gifs by the way. We were all on a thread. Jeff toobin, Michael Schwartz, and Michael avenatti. Toobin was in the middle of this. You had avenatti here. And Schwartz over here. And toobin is sitting there pip felt like I did the day that Rosie o'donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck were fighting. It was like a tennis match. That's what Jeff toobin, he's a dear friend of mine. Heing load like he was in a hostage video. It was like personal space. Personal space. I felt so badly for him. All kinds of crazy stuff going on.

