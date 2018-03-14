Transcript for Students rally to protest gun violence in nationwide walkouts

This morning, students across America are walking out of schools to protest gun violence, and I heard a lot of chanting outside so I went running down to see. And they were out there, kids were outside marching past the studio saying, you know, what do we want, we want change. So the question really is, because you know, do you think anyone will hear them? Do you think the politicians are listening? I really hope they are. And I just think it's so important to see children be involved and I think politics and be involved in their constitutional rights. My kids' school, they did such a wonderful program this morning. They had the director of school safety speak to the children about being safe and what to do, god forbid something like that happened at the school. Then they had 17 minutes of -- yeah, they had 17 minutes of, you know, not silence but talking about the victims. Then they actually had the kids, if they chose to, write to their congress people, write to their senators. So it was a real teachable moment and I see that happening all around the country and I think it's wonderful. I think it will be impossible not to notice this. I'm sure you heard it out the door, the chanting. The attention they're drawing to a cause before -- showing that they have a voice, maybe not a vote yet, but I think the thing that kind of warms my heart, any time you see people participate, we're in a democracy based on participation, yet at the polls we see less than 50% turnout. And people fought hard for those votes. When I see young people learning about self-advocacy and like if you scream they might eventually hear you, I just am so moved when I see young people practicing what they ultimately will need to use to create the future. It reminds me -- they were a little older but it reminds me of the '60s, not that I was born yet, but, you know -- but I heard. People took to the streets. It's interesting, at that time it was against the Vietnam war and this time it's against guns, so it takes violence, I think sometimes, to get people on their feet and get out there. We've been cyber attacked by the Russians. Everybody knows that now, but because it's not something that you can, like see, it's not a gun -- It's not tangible. It's not tangible, people are not reacting the way they probably should. You know, today is one of those days -- I'm a big second amendment person, NRA member, this is one of the moments I don't think it's my turn to talk. Everyone knows where I stand. I don't like the idea that somehow if you're a second amendment person that you're for gun violence, and I do wonder if there are kids in Texas or maybe rural parts of the country who use guns to hunt or self-protection in one way or another, how they feel right now because I do think -- there's one kid in particular named Kyle who is on the different end of the spectrum on the parkland Twitters that isn't getting as much media attention and he's sort of more in my vain and I would be interesting to hear what he has to say. But you appreciate the American activism. I appreciate activism. Nobody is for gun violence. Of course not. And I think that it sometimes gets mixed up that maybe you're less empathetic, you're less hurt, you're less somehow affected by school shootings in one way or another. No law abiding gun owner wants anything like this to happen ever again, but there's a lot of nuance in this subject and nothing divides America more and I felt it so much, being especially on this show, especially being the only person that I think comes from gun country -- I'm a gun owner, as you know. There are a couple of us who have said it out loud for years, you know. And I think no one is pointing fingers at the NRA. This is not about the NRA. These kids are saying, listen, we just want you to know that there's a lot of gun violence and we want it to stop. You're the adults and we expect you to fix this. I think that's what this is about. They're scared. Some schools, not all schools, are saying to go. So some students are barring the media from the protests, hoping to discourage students from walking out. Some schools in Jersey and south Texas have warned students that they can face a three-day suspension. That's not appropriate. People should be able to do whatever they want. It's their right as it turns out because students have a first amendment right to protest and the supreme court ruled that students don't shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the school house. That was a very important decision in 1969 because a kid went to school with a black arm band protesting the Vietnam war and his school penalized him and said kids should be taught about their constitutional rights in school. I think right now it's a very interesting place for someone like me because we talked about it on the show, Sarah, you weren't here yet, still on maternity leave, but the CNN town hall I thought was a huge step backwards. I felt bad for the way it was handled. I thought it was really inappropriate and I want to have more conversations that are civil. I want to tip our hat, we do a good job of that on this show. If you're a student that's more like Kyle and you don't want to walk out, no one is for gun violence -- I think there's enough room for everyone on this because I think their message is general, not specific. I'm sure there are so many students walking out that go to the target range with their parents and do all that, that are totally fine with guns. But I think this is more a general sense of we haven't seen the needle move even on things we can all agree on, whether it be -- Getting the most attention at parkland are the ones that are very, very vehemently anti-nra, very vehemently -- But that's not what this is. Let's stick to what this particular March is today. It's the students raising their voices saying, we need your help. That's what they're saying. They're not saying that -- it's not political. They're not saying it's these people, these people. They're saying there's an issue and no one is listening. So now we're going to step out. They're not going to drop the issue. No. If we're going to be totally honest, they're against military style weapons being in the hands of -- They're asking for that. Let's be honest -- They don't want an ak-47 in their face. I don't want one either. So if there's a way -- my point is -- I don't want one in my face either. That's why we can all agree with this. I don't want it made illegal either. I know whoopi is this way but I don't remember, neither of you are anti-second amendment, are you? No. I wanted to make sure because sometimes when you hear the other argument, even my own father that I mentioned behind the scenes, he said the problem is they're going to take away the second amendment. I said, dad, I don't know one person that doesn't have some specific policy they're looking for but no one says I don't want the second amendment. I said on the air that when I was trapped in the woods with a baby and two basset hounds and my husband was away, I wanted a handgun. I wa reading "In cold blood" by Truman ka poety and I was psyching myself up. I agree with condoleezza rice, I don't think our citizens need military style equipment and I do want it to be made illegal. Less people die when you don't have those types of guns accessible to citizens. We don't need them. Just my opinion. I think -- and everybody's got a great opinion. I think what the kids are saying, not what I say or you say, I think they're saying we have an issue and we want you to deal with it. Right. We're saying it loud and clear. That's their right. It's their right to say -- In a couple of years these people are going to -- We've been talking about the hypothetical situation of arming teachers who have military experience, which again, this gets jumbled up into all teachers. Again, this is not a black and white issue at all and I just think we are in a place, I disagree with sunny. I don't think ar-15s should be banned at all. I know people who hunt with them and I just -- again, I just wish there was a little more -- to me, any protest like this and I respect the kids that are doing it obviously because I believe in political activism and I believe in your first amendment, but it gets caught up a lot in anti-second amendment, anti-nra. That's what these guys are saying. We just had ar-15s being banned brought up on this panel. But she's not -- that's not all -- listen, this is not -- it's not, you know -- It actually is. No, it's not. It is. I learned different in law school. Excuse me. Kids are marching outside because they feel they're being cut down. They're not being heard. And no one is doing anything. That's why they're marching. They're not marching against the NRA. They're not marching against -- they're just saying, we got an issue and nobody is dealing with it and we're tired of the B.S. That's what they're saying.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.