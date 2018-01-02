Transcript for Trump approval ratings up 10 points?

So the guy in the white house is enjoying some new found popularity. His approval rating has just jumped up to 42% in a new poll. So there's -- yeah. A fan. There are lots of folks who say hey, what do you think that's from? So I ask you, hey, what do you think that's from? Aren't people happy with the tax bill? I think there's a majority of people feel they're getting bonuses. The people that were let go and fired after they got the bonuses aren't happy. But -- hey. I think for the most part maybe the tax bill gave him that bump. I think he's a very good publicity person for himself. I believe he has no problem speaking up about things great in the country whether they were because of him or not and most people don't do the research to find out maybe an economic upswing may have been happening before he got in office. I think if all they hear we're doing great because of me and you go he's all right, I like him as president. It's the tax cuts mostly doin it. People are running up a deficit because they're giving tax cuts to very, very wealthy people and that will lead to cuts in medicare and social security which is what Republicans have always wanted to do anyway was to dismantle all of the social institution that is have kept people afloat all these years. That will happen. Uh-huh. That will be something that will be a result of these tax cuts and because you get a $20 raise a week you're ready to throw the whole country under the bus? Really? C'mon. What do you think? Well, obviously, I disagree with everything joy just said. You do agree? I disagree. Oh, you disagree with every single thing? Every single thing, joy, I disagree with. What's interesting is there's a pro Republican trend in the generic ballots in recent weeks. Democrats advantage peeked at 13% before Christmas and come down to 7.5% now. Shutting down the government, chuck Schumer with a political fail on his part and ended up getting the majority of the responsibility for it. I want to say Democrats going forward, I'm not sure what the party stands for besides being the impeachment party. The party that -- The Democrats? Yeah. The party that hates trump. We see thisdy video when you have Joe Kennedy giving one address and Maxine waters giving oud address and Bernie Sanders giving oud address. I don't know if you're the party of socialism and the way that Bernie Sanders wants and the moderate in the way Joe Kennedy seems to be. We're the party of all of those things. No. No. I think there has to be a cohesive message. I thought make America great again had brilliance because it was so simple whether you agreed or not. I would be interested to know what the cohesive one line tweet message -- Cohesive? I think the idea that you can sum up what we are in one line is a big mistake. Because it's not a catch phrase. This is like lives of people. We are the party that says listen, some of our parents came from far away. Some of us were brought here. Some were raised here. But most people came here for a better life. That's what America has always promised. That's why people come. Now, is it possible that people can find a different way, a better way to come? It would be great if we could help them, help the people that have already gotten here. Yeah. But neither side can seem to do that. We are also the party of listen, I don't have to agree with you, I just have to know that I am allowed to be who I am. If it's on abortion, you don't ever have to -- not you. But one never has to have an abortion, ever, but you cannot say to someone because I believe this, you can't do this. That's what -- that's part of what the Democrats are. It also seems to me what you said about the democratic party can also be said about the Republican party because I think I've seen a real divide with Republicans. You have, you know, it came with the tea party and people that are far, far, far right and people more moderate. There are 40 goppers that are resigning from congress and so my question is -- I don't know why people are clapping because if this is a liberal audience the goppers that are resigning are more moderate. It's people that would be working with the other side. When we're talking about American kpeexceptionalism it should be a bipartisan thought. Most persons would believe in that. I will say talking about it shouldn't be summed up in a tweet. I agree. I don't think any party should be summed up in a tweet or tag line. Unfortunately this is the era we are living in at the moment. As far as his poll numbers are concerned trust and believe he'll say something stupid pretty soon and the numbers will go down. I think if there's any mistakes that the Democrats have made and I'm a democratic, is that we believe that people listened and learned about what was happening and I feel like what's happening is you have seen this though, why are you believing in him when you have seen this is what this man thinks? We need to realize what he's doing is working. The smoke screen, this vapor, this distraction is working. And the lying. Yes. The lying. We just need to lay back and let him do what he does and people will see him. That part is not working. That's right. We have to figure out how to play the game. His own party. That's why you have the moderate Republicans -- With all due respect, they're in power right now. We control all three branches of government. I told you the trend is continuing and a pro Republican trend and going down. You were right, joy. God knows what could happen and on his Twitter account in the next few days. What you're saying is Republicans, you have all the problems, you have all the problems, impeach trump. You're going to have to look inside your own party and come up with what you think the message -- We focus too much on trump. Trump is here. I don't. Because he's not the issue. He's not the issue. The focus has been too much on him. While we're focusing on him kids don't have health care right now. You can look at the shiny object or you can focus on the things that actually affect the majority of people. I have a lot of problems with the tax bill but they talk about a $75,000 income home. I don't know. Most people make most than that. When you base the benefits where people I'm from, that's wealthy, filthy rich. If you're basing that on $75,000, you're leaving out half the country who don't even know what that's like. And one of the things that you said, you know, that I think we all can agree with is it is not a good thing when moderates leave. It is not a good thing. It's never a good thing. No. I've been saying this for many, many months. We have to find the people on both sides who get what the American dream actually is. I'm sorry baby. The only good thing about these Republicans leaving, moderates, once they're out of office they seem to tell the truth. Watch Jeff flake. Corker. They start talking the truth because they don't have to run again. Why are they leaving? Do you guys want to continue this conversation? I want to know why they're leaving? That's not what I asked you. Do you want to continue the conversation? I want to talk about Sarah

