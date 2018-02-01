Transcript for Trump talks Russia probe in interview with New York Times

Speaking of him, last week "The New York Times" sat down with the current dude in the white house and they had a wide-ranging interview. Did anything jump out? Yes. Just that he was doing the interview with "The New York Times" to begin with. He did it with journalist Michael Schmitt. I call "The New York Times" the New York slimes. He calls them crooked -- You hate "The New York time times"? I do. As all good Republicans do. He loves the press so much it doesn't matter. "The New York Times" is something he would say at a rally to get the crowd riled up and now you're sitting down with a pretty unyielding interview. He said 26 times or 16 times there's no collusion, there's no collusion, there's no collusion, which is Spanish for, there's collusion. Listen, when I read the interview, first of all, it was -- number one, how can the staff allow this to happen? This is a guy, he's 71 years old but you need to treat him like he's 71 days old. He needs constant adult super vision. Then it was all over the place, this interview. If I didn't know better I would have thought he was in that bus with Randi Kaye smoking whatever she was. It was crazy. Then he said there were 24 false claims in a 30-minute interview. I keep saying I want the president of the United States to try to be truthful and hold up the integrity of the office. He can't. He's a pathological liar. It's almost something he can't control at this point. He sounds like a crazy person on the subway, I swear. It was very free-wheeling and there wasn't a lot of form to it. What struck me was he said he has the absolute right to do what he wants with the department of justice. And I thought, are you kidding me? You don't have the absolute right. The department of justice, there's a system of checks and balances. Then Eric Holder, our former A.G. Says, wrong, trump doesn't have absolute rights with doj but the women and men with the absolute duty to follow the rule of law and I love that. That's what I mean when I say we're on a slippery slope. That's a good example of it. He thinks he can do anything. How many times he referred to watching something on TV. Hi, Donald, are you watching this now? He might. Someone said to me at one of my shows, how come Donald doesn't go after you girls at "The view." I said I think he's scared of us. I do. What is he going to say about us? He can't get me. Is had going E going to say I'm old? Okay, I'm old. I'm fat, okay, I'm fat. You're stupid. I've heard all that already.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.