Transcript for Yara Shahidi talks tackling tough topics in new show 'Grown-ish'

I did what I was supposed to do. Our special guest co-host has a new series called "Grown-ish." It premiers tonight. It follows her "Black-ish" character Zoe as she goes to college. It's a tough transition for some people. Take a look. It has only been three days since I left home and my dad was already 51/50. It hurts so bad. What hurts? My soul. Dad, stop. You don't understand the world is a dangerous place now. So the series deals with a lot of funny stuff. It also deals with some of the more serious issues young folks are facing in college when they get there like drugs. Yeah. I mean there is a story line. I know it's been teased already just a story line dealing with adderall and adderall use on campus. What I really appreciate about what the writers did a lot of the story lines on "Grown-ish" are not cleanly wrapped up. We're trying to talk about similar to "Black-ish" the different views characters have and how normalized some drug culture is on campus and what kids are stepping into from these pre-set up institutions and how it affects the individual. It was -- What's crazy. Go ahead. I watched second episode about adderall. I think kids take adderall to make them hyper focused in college. I asked my son that's not true. He said I hear kids do that. I was like how do you know and I don't? How don't you know? People have been using speed and caffeine to stay up and do their tests. I remember doing caffeine in college. Diet pills. People have done this for years. Really? Yeah, it was awful. It was done so well. Thank you. You were fantastic in it. It was a learning experience for me. Similarly for me. Mif charact my character is older than I am. She's experiencing things before I am. There's been fact checking like calling friends of mine and asking does this happen. Time and time again I'm like the writers made this up. It's proven in fact it happens. Let's ask you about something else. We were talking earlier today. We saw a pollthat young women ages 12 to 18 feel great pressure to send nude photographs of themselves to various folks. Did you feel that pressure or are you in a different world a bit? Your mother would come and get you. I've always really had the great fortune of being in environments that were supportive and not having to deal with those pressures, whether my education or where I worked. It speaks to the infrastructure that young girls have been placed in, whether it's pressure from other people around them or pressure from social media. I think there's a message that's being sent about our bodies and our bodies being sexual iced at such a young age. We have no control over this and then we're given this burden of you're supposed to figure out how you're supposed to maneuver at 12. It's insane. I just got through pu berty and now this. It's one of the things we have to address the infrastructure that we say it's okay. It's one of those things where I'm glad I'm old. Yeah. In my day you had to set up a tri pod and take a picture and send it out to be developed. By the time it came back, you didn't want to show it to everybody. Now it's this instant, hey, look at me. There was exhibitionism in those days too. You had polaroids and you put them in a drawer. You had control over a policy raidpolaroid. I'm recently married. I remember when I was dating in L.A. It was something men would bring up casually. Hey, send me a nude. Really? Yes. It's so normalized. Young men are being taught this is something you can ask a woman. Trust me I texted back hell no. That's another conversation we should be having about why is that Normal. Why aren't people uncomfortable saying hey, will you send me a naked picture. I would tell my kids you better not ask anybody a picture of their junk. You can say that. When you're in the moment, I had times I was in the moment and I really liked this guy. I didn't want him to think I didn't want to be with him. I just had a conversation with my friend's daughter and I said remember any job you had in the future this picture coming back to haunt you. It will be because it's on the internet. We have a society that objectifies women's bodies and when these images come out, they're punished for taking them. Men seem to want to look at women's bodies naked. They seem to think we want to look at them naked and we don't. I know. I mean unless he's your boyfriend maybe. Women never want that. I never want that. Not for nothing, just a mild correction, women don't have junk. They don't have junk? No. They have stuff. No women have vaginas. Women don't call their bodies junk. I couldn't cayou call it -- We refer to men's bodies that way. We have vaginas. No. Yes. What would you rather call it? Are you with me. We'll call it a pooky because

