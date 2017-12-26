Meghan McCain joined ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show “The View” as a co-host in October 2017. She has also been named an ABC News contributor, making appearances on programs including “Good Morning America” and “This Week.”

As the daughter of Sen. John McCain, she was propelled into the national spotlight at an early age and has become a powerful role model for women. She is a strong, respected Republican voice and is passionate about a wide range of topics from women’s and social issues to marriage equality.

In 2013, she launched her genre-busting Docuseries. “Raising McCain,” on Pivot TV, in which she followed the outspoken senator on the road, talking to unexpected experts and everyday people and exploring a range of topics from bullying and feminism to sex overload and the death of romance. A year later, she hosted the late-night news program “TakePart Live” on Pivot. Most recently, McCain served as host on the Fox News panel discussion program “Outnumbered.”

Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, McCain graduated from Columbia University with a degree in art history and ambitions to pursue a career in music journalism. She completed internships at Newsweek and “Saturday Night Live” before joining her father’s 2008 presidential campaign, where she launched an award-winning blog that quickly gained an avid readership. She soon propelled onto the national media scene as a columnist for The Daily Beast and an MSNBC contributor.

A New York Times best-selling author, McCain wrote and published her first book, “Dirty Sexy Politics: A True Story,” followed by a children’s book, both of which were inspired by her time on the campaign trail during her father’s presidential run. McCain’s most recent book, “America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom,” recounts her 2011 cross-country road trip with liberal comedian Michael Ian Black.