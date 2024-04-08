Do Americans agree with Trump on abortion?
Test your knowledge of public sentiment on abortion, IVF and more.
During the 2022 midterm elections, abortion proved to be a defining issue, and many Democrats are banking on it remaining one in the 2024 election. Just this morning, former President Donald Trump announced his own plan on how he would handle abortion as president. But where exactly do Americans stand on this divisive issue now, and how might it impact their vote come November? Check out our interactive poll quiz to see if you can guess what recent polls found.