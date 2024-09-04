Can you guess how Americans feel about Harris's platform?

Vice President Kamala Harris launched her run for president just 107 days before Election Day, so she's had to cram a lot of campaigning into the last few weeks. This includes reintroducing herself as a top-of-the-ticket candidate to voters and laying out her policy platform. She's done much of this through speeches, including her nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in mid-August.

So now that voters have gotten to know a bit more about Harris and what she plans to do if elected president, how are they feeling about the nominee and her platform? See if you can guess what recent polls have found about Harris and her policy positions in our quiz.