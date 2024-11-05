Election Day 2024: Live results and analysis

The big day is finally here: Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day across the U.S. Millions of people will head to the polls today — joining more than 80 million who already voted early or by mail — to decide who controls everything from the White House to Congress to state and local governments.

All eyes are, of course, on the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The election will likely come down to seven key swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where the polls are razor-close. According to 538's forecast, both candidates have a roughly equal chance to win.

Plenty more is at stake today, too. Republicans are in a strong position to flip the Senate thanks to Democrats having to defend seats in Republican-leaning states such as Montana and Ohio. All 435 districts in the House of Representatives are also on the ballot, and the race for control of the House looks like a toss-up. Eleven states will also elect new governors, and there are several ballot measures that could enact new state-level laws on abortion, voting rights, drug policy and more.

The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern, and we expect to get initial results shortly thereafter — although it could be days before enough votes are counted to project a winner. Reporters from 538 and ABC News will be following along every step of the way with live updates, analysis and commentary on the results. Keep up to date with our full live blog below!