Illinois and Ohio primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

November’s presidential matchup may be set, but Democrats and Republicans still need to decide who will run in hundreds of downballot races (e.g., for Senate and House) this fall.

March 19 is primary day in Ohio and Illinois, where a couple of incumbent House members could lose reelection and Republicans will choose their candidate in a key Senate race. Plus, a special election in California could have immediate implications for House Republicans’ razor-thin majority.

As usual, 538 reporters, analysts and contributors will be live-blogging the election results as they come in tonight. Join us for up-to-the-minute analysis and commentary on all of today’s important races.